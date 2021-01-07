IGNITE CITIES Announces Partnership With Brown Girls Code as its 2021 Tech Sponsor
IGNITE CITIES focuses on supporting our next generation of young unrepresented women with STEAM to change their future.
“It is our responsibility to invest in our vulnerable communities. If we plan on rebuilding a stronger future, we need to include everyone." said George Burciaga, managing partner of IGNITE CITIES.”CHICAGO , ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES , January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During its U.S. Mayoral Roundtable in December, IGNITE CITIES announced it would partner with Brown Girls Code (BGC) to work toward closing the gender and diversity gap in technology by investing in STEAM education for girls from underrepresented communities. There were over 1,500 attendees at the event, including Mayor Suarez of Miami, Mayor Benjamin of Columbia, Mayor Caldwell of Honolulu and George Burciaga of IGNITE CITIES.
— George Burciaga
“We are thrilled to become BGC’s technology sponsor this year,” said George Burciaga, managing partner of IGNITE CITIES. “It is our responsibility to invest in our vulnerable communities. If we plan on rebuilding a stronger future across the country, we need to include everyone.”
“I completely agree, George, that a larger investment needs to be made in our youth across the country,” said Mayor Suarez of Miami. “As mayor, I have made it a priority to accelerate Miami’s technology position in order to lead as a city across the country and develop new jobs.”
BGC is a nationally recognized nonprofit that is working to close the gender and diversity gap within technology. The program provides advanced learning within STEAM for young unrepresented girls ages 8 to 18. Along with providing educational resources, BGC also helps girls develop self-confidence and enthusiasm for different STEAM fields.
“We are so excited that IGNITE CITIES is serving as our technology partner in 2021,” said Ebony Brown Hicks, founder of BGC. “By aligning ourselves with the IGNITE team under the leadership of George Burciaga, BGC will position itself for further expansion throughout the U.S. as it seeks to close the gender and diversity gap in technology for underrepresented girls across the nation.”
Through the partnership, IGNITE CITIES will be providing funding, expand Latina participation, provide mentoring, and introductions to global tech firms for students, along with involving them in smart city projects to gain professional experience. Ignite has engaged Aida Flores, Harvard graduate and lifelong educator, to expand the growth of the program and tailor the curriculum to serve and impact Latinas.
During the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable at the 2nd Annual Smart Cities Accelerate event in December, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. donated laptops utilizing the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor and is looking forward to future opportunities to continue to support IGNITE CITIES’ partnership with Brown Girls Code.
“We are proud to support IGNITE CITIES and Brown Girls Code in their commitment to closing the gender and diversity gap to help create a more inclusive future,” said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and global head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As part of our collaboration with IGNITE CITIES, we’re pleased to donate critical connectivity products and solutions to help close the digital divide and address the needs of remote-education in underserved communities across the United States.”
In 2020, IGNITE CITIES also partnered with mayors across the country to deploy free Wi-Fi relief across vulnerable communities as a response to the unbalanced delivery of critical technologies in underserved communities.
IGNITE CITIES is working closely with mayors across the U.S. to resolve human based issues at an accelerated pace. The organization has also developed a group of partnerships with ecosystem partners, including Qualcomm Technologies, MasterCard, Microsoft and others focused on broadband, inclusion, education and other critical issues needing resolved across the country.
If you would like to learn more about IGNITE CITIES and partners, please visit www.ignitecities.com or email: askme@ignitecities.com
###
About IGNITE CITIES
IGNITE is a consulting practice designed to develop, engage and ignite relationships with Mayors, CEO’s and global technology firms. The objective is to architect a connected city by placing people at the center of our purpose. IGNITE has refocused the connected city space and developed a smart framework that can scale, replicate and become profitable. The result creates a visible impact that is measured by PEOPLE through citizen engagement, transformed infrastructure and improved city services.
About Brown Girls Code
Brown Girls Code is a national nonprofit 501(c)3 organization [EIN 83-1827206] working to close the gender and diversity gap in technology. Our programs equip underrepresented girls ages 8 - 18 with the skills and training needed to pursue 21st Century opportunities in Computer Science, Information Technology, Cybersecurity and other STEAM-related fields. Our goal is to increase their knowledge and enthusiasm for the fields while building confidence, technical acumen and sisterhood. Programming includes workshops on coding, cybersecurity, robotics engineering, digital citizenship, cyberbullying prevention as well as the development of entrepreneurial and leadership skills. Learn more about this organization by visiting https://www.browngirlscode.org
Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
Brandon Bordenkircher
IGNITE
+1 312-509-2800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn