New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,496 new cases, totaling 149,984 – forty-seven additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,496 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

443 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

76 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

13 new cases in Curry County

164 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

56 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

15 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

82 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

28 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

93 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

96 new cases in Sandoval County

154 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

103 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

57 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported forty-seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A fourth male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the North Ridge Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.

A second male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.

A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.

A second male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Avamere facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A female in her 60s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,641.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Jan. 6 are:

87121 – 75 87105 – 61 87507 – 53 87401 – 48 87114 – 46 87532 – 41 87124 – 40 88203 – 38 88240 – 38 87109 – 37

Previously reported numbers included seven cases that been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Otero County, one in Rio Arriba County, one in San Juan County); three cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, two in Roosevelt County); and one case in Lea County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 149,984 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 42,929 Catron County: 60 Chaves County: 7,264 Cibola County: 2,350 Colfax County: 549 Curry County: 4,205 De Baca County: 103 Doña Ana County: 18,259 Eddy County: 4,827 Grant County: 997 Guadalupe County: 290 Harding County: 8 Hidalgo County: 258 Lea County: 7,042 Lincoln County: 1,090 Los Alamos County: 316 Luna County: 2,421 McKinley County: 10,206 Mora County: 126 Otero County: 2,258 Quay County: 346 Rio Arriba County: 2,488 Roosevelt County: 1,561 Sandoval County: 8,625 San Juan County: 10,877 San Miguel County: 904 Santa Fe County: 7,688 Sierra County: 583 Socorro County: 976 Taos County: 1,203 Torrance County: 510 Union County: 195 Valencia County: 5,087

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419 Otero County Prison Facility: 431 Otero County Processing Center: 194 Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250 Lea County Correctional Facility: 248 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174 Roswell Correctional Center: 227 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 214 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

As of today, there are 712 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 72,089 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Alamogordo BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes Gallup BeeHive Homes Hobbs BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Santa Fe BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro Hannett House in Albuquerque Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque Hilldale House in Albuquerque Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montecito in Santa Fe Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Sunset Vista in Silver City Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.