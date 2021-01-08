Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Hiring ADD Kids Focus Team for The Sweetest Gig

Finally a Fun Gig for ADD Kids Join The Sweetest Gig Focus Team #kidslovework #addkidsfocus www.ADDFocusTeam.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Gig for Kids to eat chocolate, love to work, and play. #kidsgetpaidtoeat #thesweetestgig www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

Hiring Kids for The Sweetest Gigs to Eat Chocolate + Love Work + Play #kidsgetpaidtoeat #sweetestgigsforkids www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

Looking for Awesome Kids to Land The Sweetest Gig...Taste World's Best Chocolate, Write Reviews, and Have Fun #locoforchoco #thesweetestgig #kidslovework www.locoforchoco.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Sponsor The Sweetest Gig for Kids www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a fun weekend work program for kids to practice focus and writing skills; and will hire 5 ADD kids for gig.

Kids with ADD... Simply Focus on what you love, and you can achieve everything!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund fun love work program 'Kids Get Paid to Eat (Chocolate + Love Work + Play), The Sweetest Gig.'

Recruiting for Good is leading and teaching kids enhanced life skills, positive values, and work habits thru weekend gigs. And R4G is hiring 5 ADD Focus Kids for Fun Team (creative writing gig).

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I love being uniquely different, (ADD, dyslexic, and an immigrant ‘tri-lingual’). And I am eternally grateful to Richard Branson (also dyslexic) for writing his autobiography (Losing My Virginity); it inspired me to shift my Focus in life and create 'The Sweetest Gig for Kids.'"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; leading and teaching kids to love work thru 'The Sweetest Gig." www.TheSweetestGig.com

Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.

Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to help fund more fun gigs for kids to love work. Participate in our personal and meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy LA's Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, Celebrate Your Mother’s Day). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
