Statement on Events in Washington D.C.

January 6, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY: Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released this statement on the events in Washington D.C. today.

“I condemn, in the strongest terms, the acts of violence at our nation’s Capital Building today. I pray for the safety of law enforcement working to keep order, for legislators of all parties as well as other civilians who are protesting peacefully. There is no place for violence in our political discourse, even over the most serious issues and disagreements. We are a nation of laws. This is not how Conservatives and Republicans behave. This is absolutely unacceptable. We are a party of law and order. We uphold the rule of law. “

