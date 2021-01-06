Expense Reimbursement | Nebraska Department of Education

Be an Allowable Uses of Funds

The expenditure must be an allowable activity under the CARES Act. A school district that receives funds under this title may use the funds for any of the 12 allowable uses of funds. The allowable uses of ESSER Funds are outlined in Section 18003(d) of the CARES Act

Incurred on or After March 13, 2020

The expenditure must have occurred on or after March 13, 2020; the date the President declared the national emergency due to COVID-19.

General Ledger Transaction Detail Report

In order to determine if an expenditure is allowable, allocable, and reasonable, all general ledgers transaction detail reports should contain, at a minimum, the following elements:

Account Coding: To be an allowable expenditure, the activity must be coded to the proper accounting code 6996 for the CARES Act ESSER subaward. Best practices would include a subcategory, local option, or intent code to indicate the expense was ESSER COVID-19 related, which allowable use, and if utilized for equitable services.

Predetermined set of cost categories and commodity codes used for the purpose of calculating aggregate costs

Transaction date: On or after March 13, 2020

Transaction reference number: check number, purchase/sales order number

Transaction description

Vendor name

Budgeted amount

Obligated/Encumbered amount

Expenditure amount

Payroll Distribution Report

If employee names are not reflected on the ledger report, include a payroll distribution report.

NOTE: Salary only being charged to a grant is not reasonable and therefore unallowable. Per 2 CFR 200.430 Compensation-personal services and 2 CFR 200.431 Compensation-fringe benefits salary and benefits cost must be equitably allocated to all related activities, including Federal awards. For example: if 70% of salary charged to a grant, 70% of benefits must also be charged to that grant.

Return to Work Agreement

In an employee is on leave status, a return to work agreement will be necessary for reimbursement.

Invoice and/or Receipt

An invoice is a document issued to customers by a seller asking for payment of goods or services. An invoice is a document presented to the customer before or after supplying the goods or services.

A receipt is less detailed and does not require a unique identification number or customer information, however, do contain important information about a transaction.

NOTE: Invoices and/or receipts not containing the necessary elements must be accompanied by the originating purchase order or contract for services.

Essential Elements of An Invoice:

The word Invoice. Seller’s name and address contact details and company registration number. Buyers name and address. Date: Invoice issue date, Payment due date, Delivery date, and Purchase order date and/or Sales Order date. A unique invoice number or a unique identifier. Goods or services purchased: Item name or title of service that was provided, Price of the item or service, Amount or quantity of product or service purchased, Cost per unit, and Total item cost. Total amount charged with tax information. Available payment methods, including bank account number and a reference code identifying the customer.

Essential Elements of a Receipt:

Business name and contact information, Date of sale, An itemized list of sold products or services, The price of each sold product and service, Any discounts or coupons, and The total amount paid, including any sales tax or fees.

Adjusting Journal Entries

If an expense reimbursement required an adjusting journal entry into the Nebraska CARES Act ESSER account coding, please include supporting documentation which support the adjustment and the original general ledger transaction detail showing where the initial activity was coded and journal from.

For example: payroll journals should contain, at a minimum, the following elements:

Account coding to the ESSER account code (6996) which payroll cost will be charged,

Employee first and last name, and identification number

Gross salary and other income, deductions, and net earnings,

Pay period, check date, and check number,

All fund codes to which the payroll costs were charged, and

Original general ledger transaction detail report.

NOTE: If an employee is paid from multiple funding sources, i.e., state and federal, include payroll distribution records that includes payroll costs charged to each contributing funding source.

NOTE: If an employee’s name is not reflected on the ledger report, include payroll distribution records.

Equitable Services and Expense Reimbursement

The following generally identifies fiscal elements which are necessary for an equitable services expense reimbursement to be allowable under the Nebraska CARES Act ESSER subaward:

Must be an allowable use of funds for the equitable services ESSER program. Occurred on or after March 13, 2020. Coded to the proper accounting code 6996 for the CARES Act ESSER subaward. Be support by the appropriate supporting documentation listed, under the “Required Supporting Documentation” and “Required Elements for Supporting Documentation” sections in this FAQ, and necessary for the cost categories (object codes) requesting reimbursement. Reimbursement for materials or goods for the nonpublic whether ordered by the public or nonpublic must be supported with payment from the school district directly to the vendor. Reimbursement for services provided or administered by the school district may only be for salaries, benefits, and material necessary for the school district to provide the service. Paying nonpublic employees are not staff of the school district (Category 12); therefore, would be unallowable. Reimbursement for contracts with another public or private entity to provide service to the nonpublic, must be paid directly to the public or private agencies, organizations, or institutions providing the service. Construction and/or remodeling costs are not an allowable equitable service expenditure.

Nonpublic COVID-19 related expenditures that occurred on or after March 13, 2020 must accompany a public/nonpublic consultation agreement for expenditure reimbursement and the nonpublic must have directly paid the vendor or service provider.