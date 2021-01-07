I-515 Overnight Lane Closures, Bridge Repairs January 9 in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close two inside travel lanes along northbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) between Las Vegas Boulevard and North City Parkway from 8 p.m., January 9, until 12:01 a.m., January 10, in downtown Las Vegas. Additionally, the outside travel lane will be closed from 12:01 a.m. until 4 a.m., January 10, as well as the Veteran’s Memorial Drive onramp to southbound Interstate 15. Temporary closures are needed so maintenance crews can safely replace a bridge joint.

