I-515 Overnight Lane Closures, Bridge Repairs January 9 in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close two inside travel lanes along northbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) between Las Vegas Boulevard and North City Parkway from 8 p.m., January 9, until 12:01 a.m., January 10, in downtown Las Vegas. Additionally, the outside travel lane will be closed from 12:01 a.m. until 4 a.m., January 10, as well as the Veteran’s Memorial Drive onramp to southbound Interstate 15. Temporary closures are needed so maintenance crews can safely replace a bridge joint.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

