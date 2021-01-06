Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Unknown) Offense: 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Unknown) offense that occurred on Monday, January 4, 2021, in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:26 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished an unknown object to the victim’s back and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/l9W7hfulGiI

Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.