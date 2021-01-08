Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Glioblastoma Research Organization Teams Up With Best Wellness Brands In The Market To Celebrate Research Partners

White box opened with several products inside such as hand sanitizer, peanut butter pouch, pins, stickers, socks, and beauty products.

A GBMRO Thank You box.

3 ladies each with a box filled with wellness products.

Lenox Hill Staff receiving the GBMRO's Thank You box

Partners like Memorial Sloan Kettering, Md Anderson, Lenox Hill, and U Miami health receive thank you boxes with 20+ top wellness brands from the GBMRO.

On July 22nd, Glioblastoma Awareness Day, The GBMRO is looking to donate over $200,000 to current partners in order to continue funding the research projects that approximate us each day to a cure.”
— The Glioblastoma Research Organization
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 19th, 2020, The Glioblastoma Research Organization Launched the "Thank You, Partners" initiative. This project was created to bring the holiday spirit to research partners who work year-round to develop clinical trials with the potential to increase the life expectancy of glioblastoma patients, and find a cure. The Glioblastoma Research Organization is currently partnered with world-renowned cancer research centers like Memorial Sloan Kettering, The MD Anderson Cancer Center, The University of Miami, and Lenox Hill. The GBMRO's holiday initiative was extended to other medical professionals and individuals who joined hands with the organization in the fight against glioblastoma.

The "Thank You, Partners" project teamed up with 21 of the finest wellness brands in the market today, to create personalized boxes that were gifted to each individual partner. Each box contained over $250 in product (totaling $10,000 in donations), including essential oils, compression socks, face masks, supplements, CBD infused products, and more. A full list of brands that contributed to this project can be found below:

Clove
doTerra
Hint
Jane InPr
Liquid IV
Mad Hippie
Mediclo
Ninja Stickers
Organin
Packlane
Palmer's
Reset Bioscience
Slow North
Smart Sweets
The good patch
The Mighty Gum
Topical Magnesium
V Coterie
We Are Not Really Strangers
Yum Butter

In 2021, The Glioblastoma Research Organization will keep expanding through new partnerships, and will continue to create initiatives like this one, as well as merchandise, fundraisers, and other support-based events for the glioblastoma community. On July 22nd, Glioblastoma Awareness Day, The GBMRO is looking to donate over $200,000 to current partners in order to continue funding the research projects that approximate us each day to a cure.

For further questions please email us at: contact@gbmresearch.org
IG - @glioblastomaresearch

Luisa Melo
The Glioblastoma Research Organization
+1 786-212-6422
contact@gbmfdtn.org

