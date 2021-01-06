U.S. 422 West Lane Closure Thursday Night for Post-Construction Review in Valley Forge Area

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound U.S. 422 motorists will encounter a left lane closure between the U.S. 202 and Oaks interchanges on Thursday, January 7, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for a post-construction assessment of the recently completed project to build new, wider bridges to improve travel on U.S. 422 over the Schuylkill River, Norfolk Southern Railroad, South Trooper Road and Schuylkill River Trail in West Norriton, Upper Merion and Lower Providence townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The operation is weather dependent.

While major construction on the original contract finished last month, an additional item of work to repair deteriorated concrete pavement and resurface approximately 900 feet of U.S. 422 just west of the Route 363 (Trooper Road) Interchange will be completed in early 2021. The completion time for this operation will be dependent on the extent of the concrete in need of repair and weather conditions.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $97.4 million project that is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

