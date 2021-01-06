Landec Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Reiterates Fiscal 2021 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MARIA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two operating businesses, Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., reported results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter and year-to-date period ended November 29, 2020. Looking forward, Landec’s strategy to create shareholder value is to deliver against its long-term targets, strengthen its balance sheet, selectively invest in innovation and growth and implement strategic priorities to improve operating margins at Curation Foods and drive top line growth at Lifecore.



CEO COMMENTS:

Dr. Albert Bolles, Landec’s President and CEO stated, “We are delivering against our strategic plan to create shareholder value by significantly improving the performance of Curation Foods in the first six months of fiscal 2021, supporting the growth of Lifecore, and implementing a comprehensive refinancing of the balance sheet. We drove a $10.6 million increase in our first six months adjusted EBITDA versus the prior year period, with both segments contributing to this strong performance. We believe that our hard work to optimize our operations is resulting in significant improvements to our consolidated financial results, which is demonstrated by our $33.4 million increase in operating cash flow in the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to the prior year period.”

Dr. Bolles continued, “At Lifecore, we remain focused on supporting its business development pipeline and advancing commercialization of key projects to drive consistent long-term double-digit growth in a robust CDMO marketplace. At Curation Foods, we believe that we have right sized and focused the business and are beginning to demonstrate significant measurable improvements. This is perhaps most visible in Curation Foods’ gross margin profile, which increased approximately 360 basis points to 9.4% in the fiscal second quarter compared to 5.8% in the prior year second quarter. We believe Curation Foods is well on its way to achieving our estimated steady state gross margin targets of 11% to 14% by fiscal year-end 2021 that we laid out previously. The improved consolidated cash flow generation, which was largely driven by the turnaround of Curation Foods, allowed us to close on a comprehensive refinancing of our debt facilities on December 31, 2020, which provides us the flexibility and terms to continue supporting growth initiatives at both our businesses. Looking ahead, we remain focused on further advancing our key pillars of success – simplifying the business, achieving operational excellence, and focusing on customer and consumer insight-driven innovation – to execute against our fiscal 2021 plan and to drive consistent improvement in our financial performance.”

FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2021 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenues of $130.9 million, a planned decrease of 8.2% year-over-year

Gross profit of $20.6 million, an increase of 33.0% year-over-year

Net loss of $13.3 million, which includes $4.4 million of restructuring and other non-recurring charges such as legal expenses, as well as a Windset non-cash fair market value adjustment of $9.4 million, both net of tax

Diluted net loss per share of $0.45; adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.02, which excludes $0.15 per share of restructuring and other non-recurring charges, as well as a $0.32 per share negative Windset fair market value adjustment, both net of tax

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period

Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior year period

Curation Foods segment adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million, compared to a loss of $4.4 million in the prior year period

Closed on a comprehensive refinancing of credit facilities, which was subsequently completed on December 31, 2020

FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2021 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenues of $266.5 million, a planned decrease of 5.2% year-over-year

Gross profit of $37.0 million, an increase of 19.9% year-over-year

Net loss of $24.3 million, which includes $12.5 million of restructuring and other non-recurring charges such as expenses incurred by consolidating and optimizing operations associated with Project SWIFT, as well as a Windset non-cash fair market value adjustment of $9.1 million, both net of tax

Diluted net loss per share of $0.83; adjusted diluted net loss per share of $0.09, which excludes $0.43 per share of restructuring and other non-recurring charges, as well as a $0.31 per share negative Windset fair market value adjustment, both net of tax

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 million, compared to $1.2 million in the prior year period

Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million, compared to $5.0 million in the prior year period

Curation Foods segment adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million, compared to a loss of $2.6 million in the prior year period

Cash flow provided by operations was $18.5 million, an improvement of $33.4 million year-over-year

SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS:

Fiscal second quarter 2021 results compared to fiscal second quarter 2020 are as follows:

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per-share data) Three Months Ended Change November 29, 2020 November 24, 2019 Amount % Revenues $ 130,904 $ 142,593 $ (11,689 ) (8 ) % Gross profit 20,637 15,514 5,123 33 % Net loss (13,301 ) (6,740 ) (6,561 ) (97 ) % Adjusted net income (loss) 506 (4,835 ) 5,341 N/M Diluted net loss per share (0.45 ) (0.23 ) (0.22 ) (96 ) % Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share* 0.02 (0.17 ) 0.19 N/M EBITDA* 3,120 (1,547 ) 4,667 N/M Adjusted EBITDA* $ 8,710 $ 887 $ 7,823 882 %

* See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release for more information and for a reconciliation of certain financial information.

Revenues decreased $11.7 million, or 8.2%, year-over-year, which was primarily a result of a 10.1% decrease in Curation Foods’ segment revenues, as described below, which was partially offset by a 1.7% increase in the Lifecore segment revenues.

Gross profit increased $5.1 million, or 33.0%, year-over-year, and gross profit margin increased approximately 490 basis points to 15.8% compared to 10.9% in the prior year period. The consolidated gross margin improvement was primarily driven by the Curation Foods segment’s avocado products business, which benefited from operational improvements and improved terms of raw material sourcing compared to the same period in fiscal 2020. Additionally, Curation Foods realized steady gross profit generation versus the prior year, primarily from (1) higher gross margin within its fresh packaged salads and vegetables business, despite the planned decrease in revenues, (2) the positive financial impacts of consolidating operations, and (3) the continuous improvement in operations associated with Project SWIFT. Across its businesses Curation Foods generated gross profit of $10.2 million, a $3.3 million or 47.5% improvement year-over-year, resulting in gross margin of 9.4% compared to 5.8% in the prior year period. Lifecore also contributed to the increase in consolidated gross margin as its business returned to gross margin rates that were more consistent with such rates prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and that were further bolstered by an advantageous sales mix, driving a $1.9 million or 21.5% improvement in gross profit year-over-year, that resulted in gross margin of 45.1% compared to 37.8% in the prior year period.

Net loss increased $6.6 million to $13.3 million for fiscal second quarter, which includes $4.4 million of restructuring and non-recurring charges, net of taxes, compared to net loss of $6.7 million in the prior year comparable period. Additionally, net loss was negatively impacted by the $9.4 million change in the fair market value of its Windset investment, net of taxes, reported in the fiscal 2021 second quarter primarily due to changes in our financial assumptions relating to the fair market value of the Windset investment, particularly relating to EBITDA, nonproductive assets, and debt levels, compared to the $0.2 million favorable change in the fair market value reported in the prior year second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $7.8 million, or 882%, year-over-year, to $8.7 million for fiscal second quarter which excludes restructuring and other non-recurring charges. This compares to adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the prior year second quarter. On the segment level during fiscal second quarter, Curation Foods generated $2.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA, which represents an increase of $6.7 million versus the prior year period and Lifecore generated $7.3 million in Adjusted EBITDA, which represents an increase of $1.6 million versus the prior year period.

SEGMENT RESULTS:

(Unaudited and in thousands)



Three Months Ended Change Six Months Ended Change November 29,

2020 November 24,

2019 Amount % November 29,

2020 November 24,

2019 Amount % Revenues: Curation Foods $ 107,685 $ 119,751 $ (12,066 ) (10 ) % $ 221,523 $ 246,424 $ (24,901 ) (10 ) % Lifecore 23,219 22,842 377 2 % 45,024 34,883 10,141 29 % Total revenues $ 130,904 $ 142,593 $ (11,689 ) (8 ) % $ 266,547 $ 281,307 $ (14,760 ) (5 ) % Gross profit: Curation Foods $ 10,163 $ 6,890 $ 3,273 48 % $ 21,507 $ 19,712 $ 1,795 9 % Lifecore 10,474 8,624 1,850 21 % 15,476 11,138 4,338 39 % Total gross profit $ 20,637 $ 15,514 $ 5,123 33 % $ 36,983 $ 30,850 $ 6,133 20 % Net (loss) income: Curation Foods $ (12,383 ) $ (8,348 ) $ (4,035 ) (48 ) % $ (20,654 ) $ (10,519 ) $ (10,135 ) (96 ) % Lifecore 4,492 3,459 1,033 30 % 4,604 2,064 2,540 123 % Corporate (5,410 ) (1,851 ) (3,559 ) (192 ) % (8,251 ) (3,069 ) (5,182 ) (169 ) % Total net loss $ (13,301 ) $ (6,740 ) $ (6,561 ) (97 ) % $ (24,301 ) $ (11,524 ) $ (12,777 ) (111 ) % EBITDA: Curation Foods $ (212 ) $ (5,764 ) $ 5,552 96 % $ (6,310 ) $ (3,960 ) $ (2,350 ) (59 ) % Lifecore 7,271 5,626 1,645 29 % 8,727 4,951 3,776 76 % Corporate (3,938 ) (1,409 ) (2,529 ) (179 ) % (6,759 ) (2,224 ) (4,535 ) (204 ) % Total EBITDA $ 3,121 $ (1,547 ) $ 4,668 N/M $ (4,342 ) $ (1,233 ) $ (3,109 ) (252 ) %

Lifecore Segment:

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended Change Six Months Ended Change November 29,

2020 November 24,

2019 Amount % November 29,

2020 November 24,

2019 Amount % Revenue: CDMO $ 18,259 $ 17,810 $ 449 3 % $ 34,747 $ 29,113 $ 5,634 19 % Fermentation 4,960 5,032 (72 ) (1 ) % 10,277 5,770 4,507 78 % Total revenue $ 23,219 $ 22,842 $ 377 2 % $ 45,024 $ 34,883 $ 10,141 29 %

Lifecore is the Company’s CDMO business focused on product development and manufacturing of sterile injectable products. Lifecore continues to expand its presence in the robust CDMO marketplace by finding additional opportunities to partner with and provide value added services to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Lifecore continues to drive growth and profitability with a focus on building its business development pipeline, maximizing capacity and advancing product commercialization for innovative new therapies that improve patients’ lives.

In the second quarter, Lifecore realized total revenues of $23.2 million, or a 1.7% increase versus the prior year period driven by a 2.5% increase in its CDMO business, which was partially offset by a 1.4% decrease in its fermentation business.

Curation Foods Segment:

(Unaudited and in thousands)



Three Months Ended Change Six Months Ended Change November 29,

2020 November 24,

2019 Amount % November 29,

2020 November 24,

2019 Amount % Revenue: Fresh packaged salads and vegetables $ 92,423 $ 104,912 $ (12,489 ) (12 ) % $ 188,602 $ 214,743 $ (26,141 ) (12 ) % Avocado products 14,713 14,021 692 5 % 31,729 30,221 1,508 5 % Technology 549 818 (269 ) (33 ) % 1,192 1,460 (268 ) (18 ) % Total revenue $ 107,685 $ 119,751 $ (12,066 ) (10 ) % $ 221,523 $ 246,424 $ (24,901 ) (10 ) %

Curation Foods is the Company’s natural food business. Curation Foods is focused on providing access to innovative and nutritious 100% clean ingredient plant-based food. Through the execution of Project SWIFT – its value creation program that aims to strengthen the Curation Foods business by simplifying the business, improving operating cost structure, enhancing profitability with a focus on higher margin products and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet – the Company believes that it is on a clear path towards improving the overall financial performance of Landec, enhancing its ability to drive long-term shareholder value.

Curation Foods realized total revenues of $107.7 million for the fiscal second quarter. The total segment revenues decreased 10% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by the planned reduction in Curation Foods’ legacy vegetable and tray business in connection with Project SWIFT and by the ongoing softness within the foodservice channel. As a result, the fresh packaged salads and vegetables business revenue decreased $12.5 million, or 12%, to $92.4 million. The reduction in the legacy vegetable and tray business is a key component of Curation Foods’ margin enhancement initiative as the business refocuses on higher margin products and new product innovation. Partially offsetting the revenue decrease in the fresh packaged salads and vegetables business segment was growth in the avocado products business, which increased 5%, to $14.7 million due to ongoing retail distribution expansion of its innovative Avocado Squeeze product and growth in the Cabo Fresh brand. Revenue in Technology decreased 33% due to timing.

CASH FLOW & BALANCE SHEET

Cash provided by operations was $18.5 million for the six-month period ended November 29, 2020 compared to cash used by operations of $14.9 million in the prior year period, representing a $33.4 million improvement year-over-year. Cash from investing activities improved $21.1 million versus prior year, driven by a capital expenditure decrease of $8.6 million and fixed asset sales proceeds of $12.9 million. Capital expenditures were $7.4 million for the six-month period ended November 29, 2020 compared to $16.0 million in the prior year period.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.5 million as of November 29, 2020. Total debt at fiscal second quarter end was $170.2 million, consisting of its line of credit and long-term debt. The Company’s net leverage ratio was approximately 5.2:1 its trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA, which is an improvement of 3.6 turns compared to fiscal year end 2020 and primarily due to the combination of improved adjusted EBITDA performance and lower net debt levels.

Subsequent Comprehensive Refinancing of Credit Facilities:

On January 4, 2020, the Company announced its entry into a $245.0 million comprehensive refinancing of its existing credit facilities on December 31, 2020. The new structure includes a five-year $170.0 million uni-tranche term loan agented by Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group, L.P. (“Goldman Sachs”) and split equally with Guggenheim Credit Services, LLC (“Guggenheim”) and a $75.0 million asset-based line of credit provided by BMO Harris Bank N.A. (“BMO”), a lender under the Company’s prior credit facilities, which matures in five years subject to a springing maturity date described herein.

The $170.0 million uni-tranche term loan has a five-year term with an interest rate of LIBOR plus 850 basis points. Of the $170.0 million of the total borrowings, $150.0 million of the uni-tranche term loan was funded at closing and the Company has access to an additional $20.0 million in multi-draw delayed draw term loans from the closing date through the second anniversary thereof subject to, among other conditions, certain leverage covenants as defined by the credit agreement. The uni-tranche term loan provides for interest-only payments for the first two years. As a result, the Company expects that its annual interest costs will increase by approximately $6.0 million, but that the reduction in the Company’s annual principal payments of approximately $12.0 million under the new credit facilities compared to the Company’s existing credit facilities will result in an anticipated net cash flows increase of approximately $6.0 million per year for the first two years.

The $75.0 million asset-based line of credit has a five-year term, subject to a springing maturity that is ninety days prior thereto if the uni-tranche term loan remains outstanding at such time, with an initial interest rate of LIBOR plus 225 basis points. Total allowable borrowings under the asset-based line of credit are determined monthly as the lesser of $75.0 million and a borrowing base as calculated under the credit facility, in each case, subject to customary reserves. $36.0 million of the asset-based line of credit was funded at closing.

As a result of refinancing the Company’s existing credit facilities with these new credit facilities, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Landec expects to record a $1.2 million charge, primarily as a result of the non-cash write off of unamortized debt issuance costs related to the refinancing under these new credit facilities. As of January 6, 2021, the Company had $186.0 million in borrowings outstanding, including $150.0 million under the term loan and $36.0 million under the revolving credit facility.

FISCAL 2021 OUTLOOK:

Excluding restructuring and other nonrecurring charges, tax implications and any potential impact from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is reiterating its full year fiscal 2021 guidance, which is detailed below with growth figures that are compared to fiscal 2020.

Revenue from continuing operations:

Consolidated Revenues: range of $530 million to $550 million (-10% to -7%)

Lifecore: range of $93 million to $97 million (+8% to +13%)

Curation Foods: range of $437 million to $453 million (-13% to -10%)



Adjusted EBITDA:

Consolidated: range of $33 million to $37 million (+50% to +68%)

Lifecore: range of $22.5 million to $24.5 million (+12% to +22%)

Curation Foods: range of $12 million to $14 million (+181% to +238%)



Seasonality:

Revenue: The Company anticipates that fiscal third quarter revenue will be greater than the fiscal fourth quarter revenue for both operating segments due to variations in seasonality.

Gross margin: The Company believes that Curation Foods will continue to generate consistent sequential quarterly improvement in its gross profit margin as the business builds towards its steady-state gross profit margin target of 11% to 14% by fiscal year-end 2021. The Company believes that Lifecore has reverted to its pre-COVID gross margin levels and is managing the business to its annualized target of approximately 40%. Taking into account its fiscal first quarter COVID-related margin impact, the Company expects Lifecore to achieve full year fiscal 2021 gross margin of approximately 38%.

Adjusted EBITDA: The Company continues to anticipate minimal quarterly variation between fiscal third and fiscal fourth quarter for its consolidated adjusted EBITDA results.



Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains non-GAAP financial information relating to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income or (loss) per share. The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliations” in this release for definitions of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income or (loss) per share, and those reconciliations.

The Company has disclosed these non-GAAP financial measures to supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude/include certain items that are included in the Company’s results reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful additional information to investors about trends in the Company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to the potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded/included. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

LANDEC CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value)

November 29, 2020 May 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,491 $ 360 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 66,545 76,206 Inventories 71,202 66,311 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,949 14,230 Total Current Assets 154,187 157,107 Investment in non-public company, fair value 45,100 56,900 Property and equipment, net 170,973 192,338 Operating leases 21,070 25,321 Goodwill 69,386 69,386 Trademarks/tradenames, net 25,328 25,328 Customer relationships, net 11,784 12,777 Other assets 1,332 2,156 Total Assets $ 499,160 $ 541,313 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,892 $ 51,647 Accrued compensation 7,689 9,034 Other accrued liabilities 12,715 9,978 Current portion of lease liabilities 3,785 4,423 Deferred revenue 644 352 Line of credit 77,000 77,400 Current portion of long-term debt, net 11,189 11,554 Total Current Liabilities 173,914 164,388 Long-term debt, net 82,000 101,363 Long-term lease liabilities 22,206 26,378 Deferred taxes, net 6,745 13,588 Other non-current liabilities 5,357 4,552 Total Liabilities 290,222 310,269 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 29,323 and 29,224 shares issued and outstanding at November 29, 2020 and May 31, 2020, respectively 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 164,068 162,578 Retained earnings 46,944 71,245 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,103 ) (2,808 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 208,938 231,044 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 499,160 $ 541,313

LANDEC CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 29, 2020 November 24, 2019 November 29, 2020 November 24, 2019 Product sales $ 130,904 $ 142,593 $ 266,547 $ 281,307 Cost of product sales 110,267 127,079 229,564 250,457 Gross profit 20,637 15,514 36,983 30,850 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 2,572 2,822 5,080 5,643 Selling, general and administrative 16,106 18,728 34,009 35,623 Legal settlement charge 1,763 — 1,763 — Restructuring costs 1,662 — 10,066 — Total operating costs and expenses 22,103 21,550 50,918 41,266 Operating loss (1,466 ) (6,036 ) (13,935 ) (10,416 ) Dividend income 281 281 563 562 Interest income 10 25 18 50 Interest expense, net (3,039 ) (2,169 ) (6,148 ) (4,244 ) Other (expense) income, net (11,787 ) (6 ) (11,808 ) (6 ) Net loss before tax (16,001 ) (7,905 ) (31,310 ) (14,054 ) Income tax benefit 2,700 1,165 7,009 2,530 Net loss $ (13,301 ) $ (6,740 ) $ (24,301 ) $ (11,524 ) Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.45 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.40 ) Shares used in diluted per share computation 29,280 29,155 29,261 29,147

LANDEC CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended November 29, 2020 November 24, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net loss $ (24,301 ) $ (11,524 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, amortization of intangibles and amortization of debt costs 9,826 9,030 Stock-based compensation expense 1,787 1,315 Deferred taxes (7,070 ) (2,624 ) Change in investment in non-public company, fair value 11,800 (200 ) Net gain on disposal of property and equipment held and used (34 ) (15 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment related to restructuring, net 6,005 406 Other, net 21 206 Change in contingent consideration liability — (500 ) Pacific Harvest note receivable reserve — 1,202 Changes in current assets and current liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 9,661 (397 ) Inventories (4,891 ) (4,431 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,539 (554 ) Accounts payable 10,539 (6,105 ) Accrued compensation (1,345 ) (1,988 ) Other accrued liabilities 4,627 1,145 Deferred revenue 292 112 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,456 (14,922 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of fixed assets 12,885 29 Purchases of property and equipment (7,407 ) (16,029 ) Proceeds from collections of notes receivable — 364 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,478 (15,636 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Taxes paid by Company for employee stock plans (297 ) (130 ) Payments on long-term debt (20,062 ) (5,062 ) Proceeds from lines of credit 24,000 62,900 Payments on lines of credit (24,400 ) (53,400 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (1,237 ) (766 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock — 30 Proceeds from long-term debt — 27,500 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (21,996 ) 31,072 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,938 514 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 553 1,465 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,491 $ 1,979 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment on trade vendor credit $ 1,526 $ 3,174

Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliations

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP financial measures. We define EBITDA as earnings before the fair market value change of the Company’s investment in Windset, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before certain restructuring and other non-recurring charges and before impairment of goodwill and intangibles charges. We define adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share as net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, respectively, before certain restructuring and other non-recurring charges and before the fair market value change of the Company’s investment in Windset, net of tax, and before impairment of goodwill and intangibles charges, net of tax. The table below presents the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and other supplemental information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above for further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures.

(Unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 29, 2020 November 24, 2019 November 29, 2020 November 24, 2019 Net loss $ (13,301 ) $ (6,740 ) $ (24,301 ) $ (11,524 ) FMV change in Windset investment 11,800 (200 ) 11,800 (200 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 3,029 2,144 6,130 4,194 Income tax benefit (2,700 ) (1,165 ) (7,009 ) (2,530 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,292 4,414 9,039 8,827 Total EBITDA 3,120 (1,547 ) (4,341 ) (1,233 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1) 5,590 2,434 16,161 2,434 Total adjusted EBITDA $ 8,710 $ 887 $ 11,820 $ 1,201





(Unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 29, 2020 November 24, 2019 November 29, 2020 November 24, 2019 Net loss $ (13,301 ) $ (6,740 ) $ (24,301 ) $ (11,524 ) FMV change in Windset investment, net of tax 9,369 (171 ) 9,121 (164 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges, net of tax (1) 4,438 2,076 12,492 1,996 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 506 $ (4,835 ) $ (2,688 ) $ (9,692 )





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 29, 2020 November 24, 2019 November 29, 2020 November 24, 2019 Diluted net loss per share $ (0.45 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.40 ) FMV change in Windset investment, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.32 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.31 $ — Restructuring and other non-recurring charges, net of tax, per diluted share (1) $ 0.15 $ 0.07 $ 0.43 $ 0.07 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.33 )





(Unaudited and in thousands) Curation

Foods Lifecore Other Total Three Months Ended November 29, 2020 Net (loss) income $ (12,383 ) $ 4,492 $ (5,410 ) $ (13,301 ) FMV change in Windset investment 11,800 — — 11,800 Interest expense, net of interest income 1,376 — 1,653 3,029 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,911 ) 1,419 (207 ) (2,700 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,906 1,360 26 4,292 Total EBITDA (212 ) 7,271 (3,938 ) 3,120 Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1) 2,591 — 2,999 5,590 Total adjusted EBITDA $ 2,379 $ 7,271 $ (939 ) $ 8,710 Six Months Ended November 29, 2020 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (20,654 ) $ 4,604 $ (8,251 ) $ (24,301 ) FMV change in Windset investment 11,800 — — 11,800 Interest expense, net of interest income 2,751 — 3,378 6,130 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,523 ) 1,454 (1,940 ) (7,009 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,316 2,669 54 9,039 Total EBITDA (6,310 ) 8,727 (6,759 ) (4,341 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1) 11,055 — 5,106 16,161 Total adjusted EBITDA $ 4,745 $ 8,727 $ (1,653 ) $ 11,820 Three Months Ended November 24, 2019 Net loss $ (8,348 ) $ 3,459 $ (1,851 ) $ (6,740 ) FMV change in Windset investment (200 ) — — (200 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 1,364 — 780 2,144 Income tax benefit (1,723 ) 919 (361 ) (1,165 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,143 1,248 23 4,414 Total EBITDA (5,764 ) 5,626 (1,409 ) (1,547 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1) 1,406 — 1,028 2,434 Total adjusted EBITDA $ (4,358 ) $ 5,626 $ (381 ) $ 887 Six Months Ended November 24, 2019 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (10,519 ) $ 2,064 $ (3,069 ) $ (11,524 ) FMV change in Windset investment (200 ) — — (200 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 2,720 — 1,474 4,194 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,309 ) 454 (675 ) (2,530 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,348 2,433 46 8,827 Total EBITDA (3,960 ) 4,951 (2,224 ) (1,233 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1) 1,406 — 1,028 2,434 Total adjusted EBITDA $ (2,554 ) $ 4,951 $ (1,196 ) $ 1,201





(1) During fiscal year 2020, the Company announced a restructuring plan to drive enhanced profitability, focus the business on its strategic assets, and redesign the organization to be the appropriate size to compete and thrive. This included a reduction-in-force, a reduction in leased office spaces, and the sale of non-strategic assets. Related to these continued activities, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company incurred (1) $1.7 million ($10.1 million year to date) of restructuring charges, primarily related to the impairment and sale of the Company’s Hanover, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility and related severance charges, and other restructuring related consulting costs; partially offset by the gain on sale of the Company’s Ontario, California facility for the year to date period and (2) $3.9 million ($6.1 million year to date) of certain non-recurring charges, primarily related to potential environmental and compliance matters at Curation Foods’ Avocado Product’s factory in Silao, Mexico, and other restructuring related legal and consulting costs.



