Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,417 in the last 365 days.

SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

The audio portions of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed in the “Events and Presentations” section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com. An archived replay will be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the event.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com 
SmileDirectClub Investor Relations: Investors@SmileDirectClub.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.