Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach Value of USD 90.84 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Rising adoption of analytics for marketing and sales purposes in the healthcare industry and rising beneficial initiatives by governments are driving the healthcare analytics market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare analytics market is estimated to reach USD 90.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global healthcare analytics market is likely to expand significantly, due to the rising adoption of analytics for marketing and sales purposes in the healthcare industry. Rising beneficial initiatives by governments such as inclusion of electronic health records (EHRs) in hospitals and clinics are expected to fuel the global healthcare analytics market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing awareness about evidence-based and personalized medicines would lead to processing and analysis of a large volume of digital genomic information, which is projected to boost the global healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.

Issues of privacy and data integrity related to analytics solutions are anticipated to hinder the global healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Able Health, Inc. was acquired by Health Catalyst, Inc. The deal would improve the company’s current reliability and compliance initiatives abilities, partially attributable to Able Health's SaaS software, which streamlines reporting activities. The merged Health Catalyst and Able Health solutions would help decrease the operational cost of quality reporting and enable the treatment staff to concentrate on clinical outcomes.

The services segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the continuous trend of outsourcing led by factors such as lack of resources and capabilities required to incorporate these solutions and the rising demand for control of operational costs

The cloud-based segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The cloud-based technology facilitates efficient storage of large volumes of data to create free space on servers and helps the user to retrieve data as required. Cloud-based solutions offer high capabilities in terms of data, networking, and security. This factor is anticipated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The predictive analytics segment is projected to witness growth at the most rapid pace during the forecast period. Predictive analytics use predictive insights to make it easier to determine various care approaches for each condition. Previous medical data, demographic knowledge, and patterns may also be used to predict the possibilities along with the expertise and comprehension of healthcare professionals.

The clinical analytics segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing use of clinical applications led by their benefits, including improved sales and cost benefits by using real-time clinical insights, boosts the segment.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness growth at the most rapid pace during the forecast period, due to the development of healthcare and IT services, increasing information collection in developing countries, and increasing spending to enable the introduction of creative analytics solutions in the region. Moreover, growing adoption of certain technologies to optimize healthcare business processes and reduce medical costs is driving the market in the region.

Key market participants include Health Catalyst Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Athenahealth Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Evolent Health, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAP SE

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare analytics market based on component, deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Software Hardware Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Predictive Analytics Descriptive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Clinical Analysis Financial Analysis Administrative & Operational Analysis

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Healthcare Provider Healthcare Payer



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



