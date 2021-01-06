Hoyer Statement on the Results of the Georgia Senate Races

“I congratulate Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock on his historic victory to become the first African American to represent Georgia in the Senate. From the votes that have already been counted and those still remaining, it appears very likely that Jon Ossoff will join him in the Senate. If this is indeed the outcome, Democrats will control both houses of Congress and the White House on January 20. Voters in a historically Republican-leaning state delivered a striking rebuke of the politics of division and disinformation, rejecting the Republican Party's embrace of the outgoing president and his determination to dispute a settled election by undermining our democracy and our Constitution. Now it is time to turn the page from the past four years and begin to heal the wounds, time to focus on making real progress for the American people through responsible government. “For the past two years, the Democratic Majority in the House has worked tirelessly to pass bills aimed at making government work For the People. From securing access to affordable health care to expanding economic opportunity, from addressing climate change to promoting gun safety, our legislative agenda has focused on advancing legislation that is bipartisan and broadly supported by the American people. At every turn, the Republican-led Senate has blocked these bills from receiving an up-or-down vote. With Democratic control of the Senate, no longer will Leader McConnell be able to prevent these bills and hundreds of others from receiving the consideration they are due - and he will no longer be in a position to slow the Biden-Administration’s critical work on making appointments and on building back better from the COVID-19 pandemic. House Democrats look forward to working with the new Democratic Senate Majority to advance our shared agenda and deliver, at long last, real progress and results For the People.”