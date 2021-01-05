2021-01-05 22:06:43.797 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold In Springfield

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold In Springfield

A Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 was sold recently at White Oak Station, 650 W. Kearney St., in Springfield.

The “100X The Cash” ticket was claimed by Michael O’Conner and Susan Johnson, both of Springfield.

“100X The Cash” is a $20 Scratchers ticket with more than $10.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $2 million and another second prize of $100,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

