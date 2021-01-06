Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Announces Committee Chairs For 2021-22 Session

Committee on Aging:
Senator Rachel May
Committee on Agriculture:
Senator Michelle Hinchey
Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse:
Senator Pete Harckham
Committee on Banks:
Senator James Sanders, Jr.
Committee on Budget and Revenue:
Senator Brian Benjamin
Committee on Children And Families:
Senator Jabari Brisport
Committee on
Cities 1 (New York City): Senator Robert Jackson
Committee on
Cities 2 (Other NYS Cities): Senator Jeremy Cooney
Committee on Civil Service And Pensions:
Senator Andrew Gounardes
Committee on Codes:
Senator Jamaal Bailey
Committee on Commerce, Economic Development And Small Business:
Senator Anna Kaplan
Committee on Consumer Protection:
Senator Kevin Thomas
Committee on Corporations, Authorities And Commissions:
Senator Leroy Comrie
Committee on Crime Victims, Crime And Correction:
Senator Luis Sepulveda
Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks And Recreation:
Senator Jose Serrano
Committee on
Developmental Disabilities: Senator John Mannion
Committee on Education:
Senator Shelley Mayer
Committee on Elections:
Senator Zellnor Myrie
Committee on Energy And Telecommunications:
Senator Kevin Parker
Committee on Environmental Conservation:
Senator Todd Kaminsky
Committee on Ethics And Internal Governance:
Senator Alessandra Biaggi
Committee on Finance:
Senator Liz Krueger
Committee on Health:
Senator Gustavo Rivera
Committee on Higher Education:
Senator Toby Ann Stavisky
Committee on Housing, Construction And Community Development:
Senator Brian Kavanagh
Committee on Insurance:
Senator Neil Breslin
Committee on Internet And Technology:
Senator Diane Savino
Committee on Investigations And Government Operations:
Senator James Skoufis
Committee on Judiciary:
Senator Brad Hoylman
Committee on Labor:
Senator Jessica Ramos
Committee on
Libraries: Senator Sean Ryan
Committee on Local Government:
Senator James Gaughran
Committee on Mental Health:
Senator Samra Brouk
Committee on New York City Education:
Senator John Liu
Committee on
Procurement: Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick
Committee on Racing, Gaming And Wagering:
Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr.
Committee on Rules:
Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins
Committee on Social Services:
Senator Roxanne Persaud
Committee on Transportation:
Senator Tim Kennedy
Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security And Military Affairs:
Senator John Brooks
Committee on Women's Issues:
Senator Julia Salazar
The Administrative Regulations Review Commission:
Senator Simcha Felder
