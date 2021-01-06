Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,358 in the last 365 days.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Announces Committee Chairs For 2021-22 Session

Committee on Aging:   Senator Rachel May Committee on Agriculture:  Senator Michelle Hinchey Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse:   Senator Pete Harckham Committee on Banks:   Senator James Sanders, Jr. Committee on Budget and Revenue:   Senator Brian Benjamin Committee on Children And Families: Senator Jabari Brisport Committee on Cities 1 (New York City): Senator Robert Jackson Committee on Cities 2 (Other NYS Cities): Senator Jeremy Cooney Committee on Civil Service And Pensions:  Senator Andrew Gounardes Committee on Codes: Senator Jamaal Bailey Committee on Commerce, Economic Development And Small Business: Senator Anna Kaplan Committee on Consumer Protection:  Senator Kevin Thomas Committee on Corporations, Authorities And Commissions: Senator Leroy Comrie Committee on Crime Victims, Crime And Correction: Senator Luis Sepulveda Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks And Recreation: Senator Jose Serrano Committee on Developmental Disabilities: Senator John Mannion Committee on Education:  Senator Shelley Mayer Committee on Elections: Senator Zellnor Myrie Committee on Energy And Telecommunications:   Senator Kevin Parker Committee on Environmental Conservation: Senator Todd Kaminsky Committee on Ethics And Internal Governance:  Senator Alessandra Biaggi Committee on Finance: Senator Liz Krueger Committee on Health: Senator Gustavo Rivera Committee on Higher Education:  Senator Toby Ann Stavisky Committee on Housing, Construction And Community Development:  Senator Brian Kavanagh Committee on Insurance: Senator Neil Breslin Committee on Internet And Technology: Senator Diane Savino Committee on Investigations And Government Operations:  Senator James Skoufis Committee on Judiciary: Senator Brad Hoylman Committee on Labor: Senator Jessica Ramos Committee on Libraries: Senator Sean Ryan Committee on Local Government:  Senator James Gaughran Committee on Mental Health: Senator Samra Brouk Committee on New York City Education: Senator John Liu Committee on Procurement: Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Committee on Racing, Gaming And Wagering: Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr. Committee on Rules: Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Committee on Social Services: Senator Roxanne Persaud Committee on Transportation:  Senator Tim Kennedy Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security And Military Affairs:    Senator John Brooks Committee on Women's Issues:  Senator Julia Salazar The Administrative Regulations Review Commission: Senator Simcha Felder

You just read:

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Announces Committee Chairs For 2021-22 Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.