TALK OUT LOUD: THE PLACE WHERE HONEST CONVERSATION, PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT, AND SHARED EXPERIENCE ARE CELEBRATED
Talk Out Loud, the weekly podcast where the LGBTQIA+ community has center stage to tell their stories in their own words
Talk Out Loud was born to be a safe space, a place to forge genuine inclusive conversations full of integrity and love. To tell stories that set aside any labels and see the person behind them.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Talk Out Loud, a weekly podcast where the LGBTQIA+ community has center stage to tell their stories in their own words. Founded by business partners (head of nationally recognized Liven It Up Events) and real life married couple Jeff Miller and Anthony Navarro, Talk Out Loud is a space for sharing an authentic experience of one’s self while empowering others.
— Jeff Miller and Anthony Navarro
“We couldn’t be happier with the success of the show and the start of our second season. In a time of so much fear and uncertainty, we’ve built a community centered on hope, inspiration, and shared experience. Talk Out Loud was born to be a safe space, a place to forge genuine inclusive conversations full of integrity and love. To tell stories that allowed our listeners to set aside any labels and see the person behind them.” - Jeff Miller and Anthony Navarro, Co-Creators of Talk Out Loud
Each episode of Talk Out Loud features a different guest, all members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Joint interviewed by Jeff and Anthony, each guest is invited to share their varied experience, personal story, successes, and struggles first hand. With no topic off limits, Season Two of the show will tackle a wide range of conversations including the rise to fame, facing discrimination, and being a bridge between disconnected communities. With more to be announced later, noted guests will include:
• Bodhi Calanga, (renowned DJ and Music Producer, life coach, mentor)
• Alex Thompson (Diversity and Inclusion Speaker)
• JR Zerkowski (Director of the Diocese of Lexington’s LGBT Ministry, Executive Director of Fortunate Families)
• Alysse Dalessandro Santiago (Plus Size Fashion Blogger, LGBTQ Influencer, writer, designer, and professional speaker)
Season One (13 episodes) of the show is currently available for streaming with highlights centered around identity and worthiness, spirituality, race, chosen family, and the pursuit of passion. Don’t miss conversations with Rodney Wilson (author, teacher, and founder of LGBT history month), Channyn Lynne Parker (Human rights advocate, public speaker, community-centric leader), Brandon Wolf (Pulse Nightclub Survivor and Media Relations Manager for Equality Florida), Seven Graham (British intersex activist, comedian, filmmaker, playwright, and addiction counselor).
Season Two episodes will be available on Wednesday’s through the Talk Out Loud website or various streaming platforms. It’s time to Talk out Loud: sharing the LGBTQIA+ narrative, one story at a time.
About Talk Out Loud
Talk Out Loud is a podcast where the LGBTQIA+ Community has center stage to tell their stories. Through sharing our experiences we celebrate accomplishments and learn from one another. Together we become empowered and be reminded that anything is possible. Talk Out Loud is a space to share an authentic experience of one’s self to inspire others.
