Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Oregon-Who Also Had Navy Asbestos Exposure to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated-It May Exceed $100,000

"We are on a mission to make certain a Navy Veteran or person who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago and who now has lung cancer-gets compensated. ” — Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

PORTLAND , OREGON, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in Oregon to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-if he had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the financial claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person the Advocate is attempting to identify served in the navy in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes as Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss.

The Advocate says, "We are on a mission to make certain a Navy Veteran or person who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago and who now has lung cancer-gets compensated. Most people who had asbestos exposure at work or while they were in the service never get compensated-even though the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If the person we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or friend please ask them to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, Corvallis or anywhere in Oregon. https://Oregon.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Oregon include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, truck building workers, maritime workers, pulp and paper mill workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. In most instances, the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdcgov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.