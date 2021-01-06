CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Taps Proven Leader as New Senior Vice President of Commercial Markets

Reggie White will identify innovative opportunities for transformation and growth

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, Md., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) has appointed Reggie White as the new Senior Vice President of Commercial Markets and CareFirst Administrators (CFA). White, who brings 30 years of sales and healthcare experience to his new role at CareFirst, will develop and guide innovative opportunities for market growth and lead coordinated planning and execution of sales activities in all CareFirst market segments.

White’s success in prior roles has been grounded in a consistent emphasis on building collaborative external and internal partnerships to ensure membership growth strategies are focused on bringing the most meaningful customer solutions to market. He has led teams and worked with customers in multiple national markets and will bring an array of new perspectives to enhance CareFirst’s Mid Atlantic growth focus. White has a tremendous passion for talent development and a history of building high performing teams that grow to be heavily invested in strategies to drive customer satisfaction and growth. He most recently served as the National Managing Director of Cigna’s Government and Education Segment.

“Reggie is a proven leader who is inspired to create optimal customer experiences by unlocking the potential of his sales and client management teams,” said Dave Corkum, Executive Vice President of Commercial Markets and CFA at CareFirst. “Reggie is a staunch advocate for clients and members, and his fresh perspective on transformation and growth opportunities will be a welcome addition as CareFirst works to shape the next generation of healthcare.”

“The healthcare industry is in constant motion—I thrive on leading teams who anticipate and respond to market demands with innovative, practical solutions, built upon deep knowledge and insight from all key stakeholders,” said White. “CareFirst’s strong leadership and continuously evolving culture is what drew me to the organization—and I have witnessed in my short time here several examples of our teams putting our customers at the center of what they do.”

White is active in his community and has volunteered with several nonprofits over the years. He enjoys spending time mentoring youth from underserved communities – as well as mentoring young associates in the healthcare industry as their careers evolve. He is a board member of the National Association of African American Insurance Professionals (NAAIA) as well as a charter member of the Xi Theta chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. White earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the College of William and Mary while balancing a collegiate football career where he earned both team captain and All-American honors.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.3 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

