Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating SolarWinds Corporation’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SWI

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of SolarWinds Corporation ("SolarWinds") (NYSE: SWI) breached their fiduciary duties to SolarWinds and its shareholders.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether SolarWinds’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage SolarWinds in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to SolarWinds, and whether SolarWinds has suffered damages as a result.

On December 13, 2020, SolarWinds disclosed that its Orion monitoring products may have been implicated in alleged hacks of governmental email traffic by the Russian Federation.

If you are a SolarWinds shareholder, you may have legal claims against SolarWinds's directors and officers.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

