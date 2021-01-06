Plastic Adhesives Market Size To Be Worth USD 10.29 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% | Emergen Research

The growth of the building & construction industry is one of the significant factors influencing the plastic adhesives market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plastic Adhesives Market is projected to be worth USD 10.29 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The plastic adhesives market is observing high demand attributed to the growth of the building & construction industry. The key benefits offered by plastic adhesives as structural adhesives comprise strength, flexibility, and toughness. Product strength is especially essential when affixing dissimilar materials differing in their flexibility by a significant proportion, for instance, bonding a flexible metal and rigid metallic part. A distinctive benefit of methyl methacrylate resins is that they can fully cure and achieve maximum strength at ambient temperatures.

Additionally, the growth of the end-user industries in the APAC region and a rise in the level of disposable income of people in the region are causative of the growth of the plastic adhesives market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, Bostik, a subsidiary of Arkema, as a part of its adhesive division expansion strategy, made an announcement about the acquisition of Fixatti, a firm involved in plastic coating and adhesive powder.

The surging demand for silicone resin adhesive is owing to its ability of silicone to maintain its stability and elasticity in both low and high temperatures. Moreover, silicone sealants have moisture, chemicals, and weathering resistance, making it less useful in construction applications.

The superior thermal stability of polyethylene-based adhesives creates stronger bonds with the application of less adhesive. Polyethylene-based products are intended mainly for carton and case sealing purposes but are also extensively deployed in multi-wall bag products.

The growth of the market in the North American region is due to the increasing demand for plastic adhesives from building & construction, automotive & transportation, and medical industries. Furthermore, the presence of leading manufacturing firms in the region is also boosting the growth of the market, attributed to the usage of plastic adhesives in assembly applications.

Key participants include Arkema SA, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Henkel AG, Dow Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., MaterBond Inc., and Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has bifurcated the Global Plastic Adhesives Market on the basis of resin type, substrate, distribution channel, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Epoxy Polyurethane Acrylic Silicone Cyanoacrylate Methyl Methacrylate Others

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyvinyl Chloride Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Packaging Medical Building & Construction Assembly Automotive & Transportation Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



