Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,329 in the last 365 days.

DZS to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking solutions representing 1,000+ communications service providers and enterprise customers, today announced that Charlie Vogt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Cancro, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. ET. DZS will provide an audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the DZS website at https://investor-dzsi.com.

About DZS
DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking and transport solutions with 20+ million products deployed across 1,000+ communication service providers and enterprise customers spanning 100+ countries.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com
DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation
DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Investor Inquiries:
Ted Moreau
Vice President, Investor Relations
IR@DZSi.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

DZS to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.