DZS to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking solutions representing 1,000+ communications service providers and enterprise customers, today announced that Charlie Vogt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Cancro, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. ET. DZS will provide an audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the DZS website at https://investor-dzsi.com.



DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking and transport solutions with 20+ million products deployed across 1,000+ communication service providers and enterprise customers spanning 100+ countries.

