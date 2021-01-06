Caladrius Biosciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in January 2021

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, the Company’s President and CEO, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during January 2021.



H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference, January 11-14, 2021

To view the on-demand recording of Dr. Mazzo’s presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, please visit: Webcast LINK.

Biotech Showcase Digital 2021, January 11-15, 2021

To inquire about arranging a virtual meeting with management during the Biotech Showcase, please contact John Menditto, VP of IR and Corporate Communications, at jmenditto@caladrius.com.

NobleCon17 Investor Conference, January 19-20, 2021

For more information about NobleCon17 and how to participate, please visit www.nobleconference.com.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: HONEDRA® (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”); CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); CLBS119, an emergent CD34+ stem cell therapy responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the potentially permanent damage the virus inflicts on the lungs of many patients; and CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (“CKD”). For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

