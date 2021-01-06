Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,340 in the last 365 days.

DLH to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor events during the first quarter of 2021:

  • The Noble Capital Markets’ 17th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference on January 20
  • The Alliance Global Partners’ Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and, if appropriate, a webcast event. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the conference hosts to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) is a comprehensive health solutions and services provider that delivers a full range of technology-enabled health services across various civilian agencies, the military health system, and the Veterans Administration. The Company’s services range from providing virtual pharmacy health consultation for CHAMPVA beneficiaries to veteran pharmacy fulfillment and medical logistics; conducting scientific research and clinical trials toward disease prevention and health promotion; performing medical research and development and enhancing health information technology systems (including telemedicine and electronic health records); and evaluating policy deployment and compliance with applicable protocols and guidelines, with a goal of enhancing the Company’s readiness posture while providing safe, effective and integrated solutions and services to the public, armed service members, and veterans who have secured this nation’s freedom. DLH has over 2,200 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com

DLH Investor Relations
Contact: Chris Witty
Phone: 646-438-9385
Email: cwitty@darrowir.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

DLH to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.