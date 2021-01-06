Porch Group to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PRCH) (Nasdaq: PRCHW), a leading software and services platform reinventing the home services industry, has been invited to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.



Porch management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Porch management, please contact your Needham representative or Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860 or PRCH@gatewayir.com.

About Porch Group, Inc.

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors , moving companies , real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance , moving , security , TV/internet , home repair and improvement , and more. To learn more, visit porchgroup.com and porch.com.

Investor Relations contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach, Matt Glover

(949) 574-3860

PRCH@gatewayir.com