Porch Group to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2021
/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PRCH) (Nasdaq: PRCHW), a leading software and services platform reinventing the home services industry, has been invited to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.
Porch management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Porch management, please contact your Needham representative or Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860 or PRCH@gatewayir.com.
About Porch Group, Inc.
Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more, visit porchgroup.com and porch.com.
Investor Relations contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach, Matt Glover
(949) 574-3860
PRCH@gatewayir.com