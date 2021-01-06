Enterprise Data Storage Company Infinidat Announces Appointment of Phil Bullinger as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Bullinger as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Phil will be joining the Infinidat executive team following a 30-year career in enterprise storage, most recently as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Data Center Business Unit for Western Digital. Phil will lead Infinidat through the next phase of its growth, building on the strength of the company’s highly regarded solutions and customer relationships and expanding go-to-market capabilities and scale.



Infinidat was recently recognized, for the second year running, as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays on the strength of its product, operations, and customer experience as evidenced by its leading status in the Gartner Peer Reviews. Infinidat continues to rapidly expand its customer base, and has achieved four consecutive quarters of growth throughout 2020 with profitable earnings.

"Phil is a proven leader with over three decades of experience building and operating world-class organizations in the data storage industry," said Scott Gilbertson, member of the Infinidat Board of Directors. "Enterprises are facing growing pressure to source faster, larger, more efficient, and more secure storage solutions under constrained budgets. Phil's breadth of experience overseeing product development, strategy, and operations will enable him to lead Infinidat as it delivers the innovative and agile storage technologies its customers require for sustained competitive advantage.”

“Infinidat’s innovative and proven solutions eliminate the risks and challenges enterprise customers face in balancing compromises between storage performance, availability and cost at petabyte scale,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “I look forward to joining the outstanding Infinidat team, building on the momentum of the business, and expanding our product and go-to-market capabilities. I am excited to work with Infinidat’s exceptional partners and customers worldwide to continue the company’s unmatched commitment to product quality, reliability, and customer experience in the most demanding enterprise data center environments.”

The company is also pleased to announce that Alon Rozenshein will be joining Infinidat as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Alon will join Infinidat in January 2021 and brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, mainly with technology growth businesses. Most recently, Alon was the CFO and COO of Clarizen, a leading provider of collaborative work management solutions.

"Both Phil and Alon bring with them a significant track record of professional excellence," said Boaz Chalamish, Chairman of Infinidat's Board. "As we focus on executing the company's strategy, we can rest assured that the new leadership will continue to carry on our cohesive, globally-facing approach to the market – while working closely with the Israeli-based engineering and product operations teams."

About Phil Bullinger

Phil Bullinger’s 30-year career in enterprise storage spans various engineering and business management roles from silicon to system-level products that have defined and led their respective market segments. Bullinger was most recently the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Data Center Business Unit for Western Digital where he focused on the company’s broad portfolio of data center disk and flash products. Previously, Bullinger was Senior Vice President and General Manager at Dell EMC, where he was responsible for the Isilon product line. He also held executive positions with Oracle as the Senior Vice President of SAN/NAS Storage, and with LSI as the Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Engenio Storage Group.

About Alon Rozenshein

Alon Rozenshein has over two decades of leadership experience in global companies across all aspects of financial management. Most recently, Alon was the CFO and COO of Clarizen, a leading provider of collaborative work management solutions, where he had a significant role in driving growth and generating substantial shareholder value. Prior to joining Clarizen, Alon was the CFO of Orbit Technologies (TASE: ORBI), VP of corporate Finance at Amdocs and CFO at HP Indigo.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 6.6EB worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

