Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,345 in the last 365 days.

Orca Bio to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for patients with blood diseases, today announced that Ivan Dimov, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be held virtually on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 1:55 p.m. PT (4:55 p.m. ET), immediately followed by a Q&A session.

Management will be available for meetings during the week of the conference.

About Orca Bio

Orca Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of high-precision allogeneic cell therapy products. Orca Bio’s products are designed with the goal of safely and effectively replacing a patient’s diseased blood and immune system with a healthy one. The company’s proprietary therapeutic and manufacturing platforms are exclusively licensed from Stanford University. For more information, visit www.orcabio.com. Follow Orca Bio on Twitter: @orcabio

Orca Bio Media Contact:

media@orcabio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Orca Bio to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.