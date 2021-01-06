Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deborah Beckmann Joins Semler Brossy as Managing Director from Goldman Sachs

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semler Brossy, a leading national executive compensation consulting firm, announced the addition of Deborah Beckmann as Managing Director.

Deborah comes to Semler Brossy from Goldman Sachs, where she was a partner and Global Head of Total Rewards, with oversight of Compensation, Benefits and Wellness, Employee Special Investments, and HCM Technology and Metrics. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Deborah was an executive with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company leading their Global Executive and Healthcare Compensation groups. Earlier in her career, she was a consultant with Arthur Andersen and a practicing attorney.

“More than ever, boards and management need advisors with know-how on linking incentives and rewards to talent and business strategy,” said Roger Brossy, Managing Director. “Deb brings deep experience as a practitioner in the field with a global perspective. We’re delighted to have Deb join our partnership.”

Deborah brings over 20 years of experience in compensation and human capital management. In addition to her deep expertise in financial services through the lens of a Goldman Sachs partner, she has extensive experience working with companies across industries on redesigning compensation and benefits programs, policies, and processes to address changing business environments, mergers and acquisitions, shareholder feedback, and regulatory requirements.

“Having worked with Semler Brossy as a client for many years, the intentional culture, strategic thinking, and strong collaboration at the firm drew me to this opportunity,” said Deborah. “I’m looking forward to joining the team in helping clients address the unique reward, talent, and governance challenges that businesses face today.” 

ABOUT SEMLER BROSSY

Semler Brossy is a leading independent executive compensation consulting firm. We serve a broad cross-section of companies across industries, from the largest global corporations to smaller, privately held firms. We partner with Compensation Committees and management teams to develop and apply compensation solutions to support corporate strategy and ensure sound governance. Clients choose us for our partnership, thorough thinking, and creative solutions. We take off where others finish, helping clients address the most pressing issues in compensation and governance. www.semlerbrossy.com

Nika Regnier
Semler Brossy
nregnier@semlerbrossy.com

Deb Beckmann
Semler Brossy
dbeckmann@semlerbrossy.com

