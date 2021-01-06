Solid Biosciences to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8:20 am ET. Following the prepared remarks, several members of the leadership team will be available for Q&A.



Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their J.P. Morgan representative.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived for approximately 30 days on the Events page.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com .

Investor Contact:

David Carey

FINN Partners

212-867-1768

David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

FINN Partners

917-497-2867

Erich.Sandoval@finnpartners.com