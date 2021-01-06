Global Lawn Mowers Market Size & Share is Estimated to Reach USD 14,600 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [195+ Pages] research report; the global Lawn Mowers Market in 2019 was approximately USD 10,120 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 14,600 Million by 2026. Top market players are MTD products, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA S.p.A. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Lawn Mowers Market By Type (Manual, Electric, Petrol, Robotic, Others) and By End User (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

The global Lawn Mowers Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2019 to 2026.

The rise of remote-controlled and GPS-enabled products has made gardening cleaning and its maintenance easy to track and operate thus saving the time of the users in such a tedious task. Moreover, the rise of gardening activities for maintaining the greenery in public and private places has also helped in escalating the demand for the lawn movers market. Improvement in the socio lifestyle with increasing working middle-class population with their rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and adoption of gardening as a hobby has also helped in a steady growth of the lawn movers market. However, the growing trend of using artificial turf is expected to hamper the growth of the market as they do not require irrigation or watering, thus saving more time and money for the user. It also requires less maintenance compared with the natural grass lawns and is more durable owing to which it is expected to hinder the growth of the market in the forecasted period. Nevertheless, the steady shift from the traditional garden tools to technologically advanced equipment is likely to provide several growth opportunities for the manufactures in the lawn movers market.

The major key players involved in the lawn movers market are as follows:

MTD Products

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA S.p. A.

John Deere

Robomow Friendly House

Husqvarna Group

AriensCo

Others

Based on the product analysis, the robotic segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecasted period as they are automatically programmed and move automatically on the lawn. They are safe and convenient for users as they are provided with a mobile base and docking station and also require minimum maintenance. Manufacturers are also coming up with new additional features like smart navigation, space mapping, GPS, and laser vision which help in enabling the performance and efficiency of these devices. The electric segment is also likely to show good market share in the coming years as more people are getting aware related to global warming and the fuel emissions crisis. As per the end-user analysis, the residential segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the rising landscaping services in developed countries like the U.S. along with the growing construction activities in developing countries like China and India. Also, various institutes hire people on contract for cleaning up the garden and lawns which has, in turn, led to an increase in the demand for professional lawn mowers for maintaining the gardens at public and public locations.

As per the regional analysis, the region of North America is projected to dominate the market in the forecasted period owing to the availability of open space in the backyard of the houses and the growing requirement of backyard improvement and its modification for multiple uses is likely to escalate the growth of the market. With the increasingly busy working lifestyle, people are finding it difficult to keep their backyard lawns clean and are increasingly taking the help of these robotic tools in the maintenance of the residential gardens.

The emergence of remote-controlled and GPS-enabled devices has made it easier to monitor and run gardening cleaning and maintenance while saving users 'time in such a boring activity. The surge of gardening practices to conserve greenery in both public and private areas has also contributed to boosting competition for the market for lawn mowers. Advancement in the socio-lifestyle with a growing working middle-class population with increasing disposable incomes, evolving habits, and acceptance of gardening as a hobby has led to steady growth of the demand for lawn mowers.

The Lawn Mowers market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Lawn Mowers industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The region of Asia Pacific has also shown remarkable growth in the lawn mowers market owing to the rapid urbanization which has led to the rise in residential and commercial construction activities. The development of public gardens at such places has also triggered the demand for the lawn movers market.

This report segments the Lawn Mowers market as follows:

Global Lawn Mowers Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Manual

Electric

Petrol

Robotic

Others

Global Lawn Mowers Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Key Recommendations from Analysts

As per our analysts, the lawn mowers market is gaining popularity owing to various technological advancements making these devices easier for usage and maintenance.

Growing at a CAGR of around 5%, the Lawn Mowers market provides abundant opportunities for all of the involved investors across the entire value chain.

The increasing demand from several environmentally conservative consumers in designing lawn mowers that are sustainable to use with less carbon footprint provides several opportunities for the manufacturers in designing such products that have good potential growth in the coming years.

Our analysts have identified the “electric” category as the leading investment pockets for the lawn mowers market in terms of type segmentation respectively.

Several growth opportunities are available in the Asia Pacific region owing to the rising infrastructural development along with the rising disposable income of the consumers.

