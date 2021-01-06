Pluristem Announces Appointments of Two Directors to Board

The new Directors enhance the Board's strategic capabilities in preparation for future growth and commercialization endeavors

/EIN News/ -- HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological therapeutic products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen, a global health-tech marketing strategist, and Mr. Rami Levi, a leader in global marketing and international governmental affairs, to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen brings over 20 years of diverse commercialization experience across various industries. Driving growth in the health-tech sector, she has specifically focused on personalized care and patient-centric, data-driven products and value-based approaches. From 2018 to 2020, she served as Global Head of Solution Marketing at Roche Diagnostics Information Solutions, where she defined Roche's new health-tech strategy, bringing to market advanced digital solutions and commercial models that positioned Roche as a world leader in health technology.

Key positions previously held by Ms. Shemesh-Rasmussen include: Director of Strategic and Product Marketing at Oracle Healthcare and Precision Medicine (2013-2016), where she drove penetration of the informatics, analytics and precision medicine market; Vice President of Global Marketing at JPMorgan Chase Bank (2002-2007), where she led global marketing and technology innovation to generate multimillion-dollar growth; Founder & CEO of Rasmussen Communications marketing agency, where she shaped marketing strategies and messaging for financial, health and technology firms; a consultant for startups; and a Board Member/Marketing Chair of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Northern California. Her education includes a BA in Behavioral Sciences, Magna Cum Laude, from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, studies for an MA in Political Science and Communication at Bar-Ilan University, and the Executive Education Program in Strategy, Finance and Computer Science at Columbia University, New York.

Mr. Rami Levi, Founder and President of Catalyst Group International, brings over 30 years of experience in managing successful international projects on five continents, partnering with world leaders, and connecting nations and industry on a global scale. His career, spanning both the public and private sectors, has included five diplomatic missions on behalf of the State of Israel, as well as the founding of several successful companies. A leading expert in international affairs, global market development, crisis management, strategic planning and government regulatory management, Mr. Levi has generated and managed major cross countries agreements over the years.

As Senior Deputy General & Head of Marketing Administration at Israel's Ministry of Tourism, Mr. Levi led numerous international initiatives and global partnerships involving 42 governments and world-leading conglomerates. In the private sector, he founded Catalyst Group, working as a consultant for governments, global law firms, banks, television networks and multinational NGOs. Mr. Levi's holds an MA with Honors in Political Science from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Pluristem Therapeutics Executive Chairman of the Board, Zami Aberman, said: "We are very happy to have Ms. Shemesh-Rasmussen and Mr. Levi on our Board of Directors. Maital is an innovation-driven global Health-Tech marketing strategist and an inspiring thinker, who is passionate about advancing healthcare through technology. Rami is a most impressive strategist and market developer, with proven business acumen and extensive global connections. Together they bring immense knowledge, experience and networking potential across industries in the global marketplace. We feel certain that their joint capabilities will boost our strategic resources, business development and market penetration, contributing significantly to the success of Pluristem's endeavors."

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy product candidates. The Company has reported robust clinical trial data in multiple indications for its patented PLX cell product candidates and is currently conducting late stage clinical trials in several indications. PLX cell product candidates are believed to release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, muscle trauma, hematological disorders and radiation damage. The cells are grown using the Company's proprietary three-dimensional expansion technology and can be administered to patients off-the-shelf, without tissue matching. Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position; a Company-owned and operated GMP-certified manufacturing and research facility; strategic relationships with major research institutions; and a seasoned management team

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluristem is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that its new directors will enhance the Board's strategic capabilities in preparation for future growth and commercialization endeavors. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluristem only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; Pluristem may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; Pluristem’s products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, Pluristem’s technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; Pluristem may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with Pluristem’s process; Pluristem’s products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; Pluristem’s patents may not be sufficient; Pluristem’s products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact Pluristem; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluristem to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluristem undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluristem, reference is made to Pluristem's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

