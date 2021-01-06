RATESDOTCA Reveals the Most Expensive Ontario Cities for Auto Insurance

Data exposes a $1,678 difference between the least to the most-costly premiums province-wide

In December 2020, the most expensive cities for car insurance in Ontario were:

Rank City Estimated Premium

Dec. 2020 Estimated Premium

Dec. 2018 Percentage Change 1. Brampton $2,698 $2,494 8.2 per cent 2. Mississauga $2,372 $2,086 13.7 per cent 3. Vaughan $2,334 $2,128 9.7 per cent 4. Richmond Hill $2,286 $2,033 12.5 per cent 5. Markham $2,222 $1,943 14.4 per cent

According to RATESDOTCA’s data, the average Ontario auto insurance premium in December 2020 is estimated at $1,616, a 9.7 per cent increase from December 2018.

Cities including Toronto ($2,201), Ajax ($2,141), Pickering ($1,961), Whitby ($1,777), Hamilton ($1,755) and Oshawa ($1,636) are above the provincial average.

The difference between the most and least expensive rates in the province was $1,678 per year.

At $1,103, Kingston, Brockville, Napanee and 10 other cities are among the municipalities with the cheapest premiums.

Ontario drivers can discover the average cost of auto insurance in their postal code by visiting Insuramap, a unique interactive online map offered by RATESDOTCA.

“Despite insurance companies offering $1 billion in premium relief to Ontario drivers to soften the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the cost of car insurance in the GTA remains the highest in the province,” says Liam Lahey, editor, RATESDOTCA. “The premiums GTA drivers pay can be attributed to many factors such as the number distracted driving fines and car accidents in the region, as well as the escalating costs to repair technologically advanced vehicles.”

Toronto car insurance rates are “all over the map”

As the sixth most expensive city in Ontario, the average Toronto auto insurance premium was $2,201 in December 2020, up by 12.9 per cent from $1,948 in December 2018. However, drivers who live in the northern areas of the city may have paid more for coverage with premiums in these parts of Toronto ranging from $2,202 to $3,000 per year.

The priciest wards in Toronto for car insurance in December 2020 were:

Ward Postal Code Starting With Borough Estimated Premium Scarborough-Rouge Park, Scarborough-Guildwood, Scarborough Centre, Scarborough North M1B, M1J, M1X Scarborough $3,000 Humber River-Black Creek M3J, M3N, M9L, M9M North York $2,864 Etobicoke North M9V Etobicoke $2,864 York Centre M3H North York $2,593 Scarborough Southwest, Scarborough Centre, Scarborough-Agincourt, Scarborough North M1K, M1S, M1T, M1V Scarborough $2,529 Scarborough-Guildwood, Scarborough-Centre M1G, M1H, M1P Scarborough $2,491 Humber River-Black Creek, York Centre, York-South Weston M3L, M3M, M6M North York $2,463 York-South Weston, Davenport M6N Toronto $2,463 York-South Weston M9N North York $2,463 Etobicoke North M9W Etobicoke $2,463

Toronto by the numbers:

The cheapest rates in Toronto in 2020 are estimated to be $1,695 in the North York ward of Don Valley West, this is up from $1,533 in 2018.

The difference between the highest and lowest rates in Toronto was $1,305.

“Car insurance rates vary considerably from one municipality to another and between different insurance companies,” Lahey adds. "The only way to know if the premium you’re paying is the best and right one for the type of coverage you need, is to shop around by comparing policies and quotes online. By taking a few minutes to compare rates and using Insuramap, you may be able to discover a lower premium.”

