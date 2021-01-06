Atlas Awarded $2.6 Million Contract to Support UCSD Theatre District Living & Learning Center

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, environmental, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that it was awarded a 3-year contract, valued at $2.6 million for special inspection and materials testing for the proposed University of California San Diego (UCSD) Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood.



Previously known as the Future College Living and Learning Neighborhood project, the Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood is a mixed-use project that would include five buildings ranging in height from nine to 21 stories and provide approximately 2,000 new beds for undergraduate students, residential life and administration offices for a new college and general assignment classrooms. It will also provide a 480-seat auditorium, a conference/meeting center, restaurants and retail for approximately 900,000 gross square feet (GSF).

L. Joe Boyer, Atlas’ Chief Executive Officer said, “We are proud to once again partner with UCSD and are grateful for the opportunity to provide our testing and inspection services on such an important project that supports UCSD’s academic mission.”

John Kirschbaum, Atlas’ West Region Senior Vice President added, “Just as we have partnered with UCSD before on multiple projects including North Torrey Lines Living and Learning Neighborhood, Franklin Antonio Hall, and Pepper Canyon Amphitheater, we look forward to supporting UCSD’s academic mission and vision on this project as it will become the home of a future undergraduate college.”

The 11.8-acre site is located at the southwestern edge of the La Jolla campus, and includes 5.5 buildable acres. The proposed project would include replacement parking in a below-grade configuration.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With approximately 140 offices in 41 states and approximately 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

About UCSD

The University of California, San Diego (UCSD) is a public research university in San Diego, California. Established in 1960, UC San Diego is one of the ten campuses of the University of California, and offers over 200 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, enrolling 31,842 undergraduate and 8,631 graduate students. The proposed Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood is not a growth-inducing project, but rather, it enables the university to manage its prior growth and is part of a broader plan for accommodating students on campus.



