HomeHelpy Singapore announces the launch of their new home, office and specialized cleaning app & portal

SINGAPORE, January 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based in Singapore, HomeHelpy is an on-demand, high-quality home, office, and specialized cleaning service. The recent launch of the HomeHelpy app focuses on the ease, from just a few clicks, to make the booking process of cleaning services more efficient, providing customers with more time for their important activities.HomeHelpy is one of the first-ever office and specialized cleaning services provided as a mobile app, and leading the way in the cleaning services industry to ensure higher standards between the relationships of home cleaners and their clients. Their goal is to ensure their clients feel their chores are being taken care of, and their wide range of services are backed by highly-trained HomeHelpers who go through stringent screening processes and training programs that require a theory and practical exam at the end.With a free sign-up, clients can book their desired cleaning service from the HomeHelpy app, as well as manage their booking at any time. Their cleaning services include a wide range of cleaning methods and service areas include Office cleaning, which covers general office areas, pantry/lounging areas, meeting rooms, reception counters, reception rooms, exhibition rooms, and toilets.Other cleaning areas include Carpet cleaning, which involves the most common cleaning method, bonnet buffing, steam cleaning, and dry carpet cleaning. Upholstery cleaning is inspected by the HomeHelpy team first to determine the best cleaning method to apply. Marble polishing involves a series of diamond cutting and techniques to clean various types of marble. Disinfection services include the deployment of high efficiency and high-quality tools and chemicals.HomeHelpy also offers different add-on services when clients book a home cleaning service, these include the following: Clothes Ironing, Bedsheet Changing, Cooker Hood Cleaning, Refrigerator Cleaning, Microwave Oven Cleaning, Oven Cleaning, and Air Purification.HomeHelpy Promotions and OffersHomeHelpy is also pleased to announce various limited period promotions and offers on their cleaning services. With the launch of their app, they are offering a 'Get What You Give' referral promo package where participants can win various cash vouchers and an iPhone 12 Pro Max. As part of the referral package participants can earn up to 10% of the total amount spent by them and their group of referees, which includes the amount spent on home cleaning and specialized services.HomeHelpy sets the standards to provide and cover all corners that require cleaning, whether it’s in the home or office. Vernon Kwek, HomeHelpy CEO, built the company on these four values, ‘Trustable’, ‘Quality Guaranteed’, ‘Friendly’, and ‘Legal’. This is also why HomeHelpy uses high-quality and environmentally friendly cleaning agents for premium home cleaning services booked.HomeHelpy’s app is available to download now on the App Store and Google Play, and their current promotions can be accessed from their app and portal. The team at HomeHelpy guarantees, ‘Our HomeHelpers are well-mannered and highly-trained to produce high service quality, giving us an edge over the market’.About HomeHelpyHomeHelpy is a Singapore-based cleaning service offering on-demand, high-quality home, office, and specialized cleaning services. They offer an online booking system for clients to select from a variety of home cleaning services (Classic and Premium) suited to their needs. HomeHelpy offers an easy cleaning service system to ensure their clients can have peace of mind that their chores are being handled by a well-trained cleaning service team.