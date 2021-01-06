Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 5th January 2021
Active cases: 10 New cases: 6 New tests: 82 Total confirmed: 3,812 Recovered: 3,677 (+0) Deaths: 125 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
