Bowser Administration Celebrates Phase II Completion of 555 E Street SW and Encourages Support of Local Small Businesses

Washington, DC— Today, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio, alongside developers from CityPartners and Paramount Development, and local e-commerce company NEAR.delivery, celebrated the completion of Phase 2 development at 555 E Street SW, which includes 194 new housing units, with 58 affordable senior units for seniors ages 62 and older. The development also includes the city’s first citizenM hotel, a European boutique hotel brand known for offering luxury experiences at affordable prices.

“This development is full of many firsts: bringing the first citizenM hotel to the District, and DC’s first ground-up development that includes both an apartment community and hotel in one parcel, with 10,000 square feet of retail on the way,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “As we move closer to Mayor Bowser’s goal of delivering 36,000 new housing units, 12,000 of them affordable, by 2025, I am proud that this building includes 58 units for the backbone of our community—our seniors. I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this development than by having NEAR.delivery, one of our small business partners, deliver a Christmas tree just in time for the holiday season.”

555 E Street, SW, is a new apartment community that is part of an exciting development project in Southwest D.C. The entire block was recently developed by E Street Development Group, LLC, a joint venture led by CityPartners and Potomac Investment Properties that also includes DC Strategy Group, Paramount Development, and Adams Investment. All five partners are DC businesses led by DC residents. They offer luxurious market-rate apartments alongside senior-affordable housing. Residents all share the new, high-end amenity spaces, such as the fitness center, rooftop pool and grilling stations, making it a truly one-of-a-kind living experience.

“This is the season of giving and of community. And we designed and developed 555 to have a strong connection with the community — with the neighborhood, with residents and seniors, with visitors and with local businesses,” said Geoffrey Griffis of CityPartners. “We are thankful for our partners. We are grateful for the opportunity to offer this unique and incredible living experience in Southwest D.C. and we look forward to the future and the promise of a new year.”

NEAR.delivery, which delivered a Christmas tree for residents to mark the holiday season, is a locally based e-commerce platform designed for consumers to quickly and easily find what they need while supporting their local economy, and reducing their carbon footprint. In November, DMPED launched a partnership with NEAR.delivery so that District residents can safely shop local businesses and receive deliveries as early as same day. NEAR.delivery is owned and developed by New Era Ventures, a tech company created to build products for the growth of doers, creators, and small investors while democratizing industries.

“NEAR.delivery is an effort to make it as simple as possible for District residents to shop local first and often,” said Andre Byers, Founder of NEAR.delivery “As we work to build the most comprehensive list of retailers so that residents can easily shop locally, I am proud to be able to support the residents of 555 E Street SW. Affordability is not only important for housing, but for small businesses operating in D.C. With e-commerce and NEAR.delivery, businesses are able to sell more products with much less of the overhead that is required to operate a brick and mortar location.”

Additionally, NEAR.delivery is part of Mayor Muriel Bowser, DMPED, and the Washington DC Economic Partnership’s (WDCEP) Shop in the District program, an initiative focused on promoting shopping safely at small local retailers throughout DC during the upcoming holiday season and beyond. Shop in the District combines the power of a digital platform, a local delivery pilot, and technical assistance to support revenue generation for DC’s small businesses.

“One of the things I like best about 555 is that you feel like you are part of a community. You know people by their first names,” said Andrew Evans, one of 555 E Street, SW’s senior residents. “I am a Vietnam veteran. I taught in the D.C. school system and Alexandria for 30-some years, and now I'm at a stage where I'm enjoying the creature comforts of being a senior. 555 is helping me do that. I also love that on the second floor they have a special lounge just for seniors. It’s a perfect place if you want to play cards, invite friends over or just watch TV. I love it.”