Indian Software Reseller GTM Catalyst Pvt Ltd to Offer JetBrains Solutions to Enterprises in India
JetBrains products including IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm and TeamCity will be available to sell via Indian Software Reseller GTM Catalyst in INR and USDGURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numerous studies have shown tremendous growth of Python, JavaScript, and Java/ Kotlin as preferred languages for development. A leading name in this ecosystem is JetBrains with commercial offerings for Java, Python, and other languages.
GTM Catalyst Private Limited announced today its partnership with JetBrains, a leading provider of development, deployment, and collaboration tools (a portfolio of 28 products). With it, GTM Catalyst Private Limited will offer local expertise and support to businesses leveraging JetBrains solutions and will also make them available for purchase in Indian Rupees compliant with the Goods & Services Tax regime.
“As a company, JetBrains has strived to make the strongest and most effective tools for software developers and teams. We are committed to supporting developers in India with our wide range of tools. We’re very happy to welcome GTM Catalyst Private Limited as our channel partner in India”, said Javed Mohamed, Regional Head - South Asia at JetBrains.
As a JetBrains reseller channel partner, GTM Catalyst Private Limited now offers award-winning developer tools including:
1. IDE: IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, WebStorm, RubyMine, GoLand, AppCode, and PhpStorm.
2. Collaboration: Developers benefit from TeamCity and Space.
3. Productivity extensions: ReSharper, dotTrace, and dotMemory.
The flagship product from JetBrains is IntelliJ IDEA, which maximizes Java developer productivity with its intelligent coding assistance and ergonomic design. JetBrains IDE for professional developers, PyCharm can help developers using Python, the fastest growing language. For DevOps, CI/CD is supported via TeamCity which is a build management and continuous integration server from JetBrains. Space, the recently launched all-in-one collaboration solution, provides a toolset for instant communication, software development, and team and project management.
GTM Catalyst, the official distributor of Progress Solutions and Silver partners with Microsoft in India, has a deep understanding of the developer and enterprise licensing requirements.
“With the acceleration of digital transformation due to COVID-19, organisations are looking to create business applications to automate their processes. Developers have been called in to develop these applications at breakneck speed. GTM Catalyst offers Indian enterprises access to a trusted partner in the local geography that they can reach out to at a short notice for technology suggestions and fulfillment.” says Mr. Kant.
About GTM Catalyst Private Limited
GTM Catalyst Private Limited is a strategic technology organisation that works with businesses to make them successful using digital transformation. GTM Catalyst offers technology services in new and emerging areas like Cloud adoption, machine learning, and enterprise application strategy validation and execution. It is Silver Partners with Microsoft, Certified Reseller with AWS, Adobe, VmWare, Acunetix any many other OEMs. It is a highly experienced team of professionals with more than 100 years of combined experience has worked with over 120+ enterprises in solving business problems with technology. Learn more about GTM Catalyst Private Limited at http://www.gtmcatalyst.com or call +91-124-4300987.
About JetBrains
JetBrains is the company that created an extended family of integrated development environments (IDE) for various programming languages and designed Kotlin, a modern programming language that became the officially preferred language for Android. Their latest product is Space, an all-in-one team collaboration environment. JetBrains has been passionate about code since 2000. The company now has 25 products and over 1400 employees. For more information, please visit https://www.jetbrains.com/.
