Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B300030
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: January 4, 2021 / 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge Rd, Shaftsbury VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Mindy Landau - Fox
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT
VICTIM: David Fox
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 4, 2021 the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury
Barracks was notified of a potential conditions violation. Further investigation
revealed Mindy Landau-Fox was released on court ordered conditions to not have
contact with David Fox. Mindy contacted David via telephone. On January 5, 2021
Mindy was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court
- Criminal Division on February 15, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge
of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: February 15, 2021 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421