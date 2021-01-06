Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,444 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B300030

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: January 4, 2021 / 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge Rd, Shaftsbury VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Mindy Landau - Fox                                             

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT

 

VICTIM: David Fox

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 4, 2021 the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury

Barracks was notified of a potential conditions violation. Further investigation

revealed Mindy Landau-Fox was released on court ordered conditions to not have

contact with David Fox. Mindy contacted David via telephone. On January 5, 2021

Mindy was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court

- Criminal Division on February 15, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge

of Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 15, 2021 / 0815 hours        

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.