Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21B300030

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: January 4, 2021 / 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge Rd, Shaftsbury VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Mindy Landau - Fox

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT

VICTIM: David Fox

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 4, 2021 the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury

Barracks was notified of a potential conditions violation. Further investigation

revealed Mindy Landau-Fox was released on court ordered conditions to not have

contact with David Fox. Mindy contacted David via telephone. On January 5, 2021

Mindy was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court

- Criminal Division on February 15, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge

of Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 15, 2021 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421