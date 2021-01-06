Olivia Genevieve puts God in Her Marketing Strategies for Christian Online Coaches

Olivia Genevieve is an Online Business Coach and Strategist who specialises in helping ambitious online coaches.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Olivia talks about marketing strategies, it’s hard for her to contain her excitement. Her drive and passion are things that set her apart. In every way, she knows that the work she does can impact women globally, and that’s a great feeling.

She specifically focuses on working with Christian women who coach others and Olivia uses her expertise to help these coaches expand their reach and visibility in a saturated market. The reason this excites her is that the more women she helps, the more people in the world will be made aware of life-changing, transformative work.

Through her signature course, God in Marketing, she brings knowledge and expertise to her students so that they can get their work seen by the many people who need and want it.

She offers self-study courses for those who aren’t ready to delve into a high-level program or who may need to go at their own pace—each person knows which pace is best for them. Either way, her signature courses help grow awareness and teach her clients how to use strong marketing strategies that will help them enhance their visibility, so their work gets the big awareness it deserves.

Her ideal client is the Christian woman with a fire in her belly and a strong passion to make a difference. When you’re bursting at the seams to get your work seen, because you know it can help others, it’s hard to contain that exuberance. She’s ready to help you get started with her self-study course, God in Marketing. If you’d like to learn more about this program, you can find it here: God in Marketing .

You’ll also find fresh tips, perspectives, and articles on her blog where you can also learn more about Olivia. She knows your work deserves massive exposure, and she’s ready to help you find it. If you’re looking for something a little more dedicated, and feel like you need extra help, Olivia also offers a high-level 1:1 program. Head to her website to check out her exclusive, The 1:1 Experience.

Looking for something far-reaching—something that you can really dig into? She has a mastermind experience you’ll want to find out about. Her Flourish: The Mastermind is focused on ambitious coaches who are looking to automate marketing and strategy in their coaching business, so they can create a bigger impact.

Check out Olivia’s multiple programs and helpful advice at oliviagenevieve.co.uk today.

Website: oliviagenevieve.co.uk

