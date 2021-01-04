HAWAII STATE JUDICIARY NEWS RELEASE: Aliiolani Hale Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Newsroom Posted on Jan 4, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU — An employee at Aliiolani Hale has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The employee, who does not interact with the public, became symptomatic during the evening of December 31 and received a positive test result on January 3. The employee was last in the office on December 30. All those who had close prolonged contact during the pertinent period have been advised to quarantine and seek medical advice.

Areas where the person works are cleaned regularly and, in an abundance of caution, received an additional cleaning this morning. The Department of Health was consulted and all recommendations are being followed.

The building remains open for those with official court business.

Link to web story

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI 96813

Office: 808-539-4914

Mobile: 808-260-5423