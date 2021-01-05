HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 4, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

89 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

89 additional coronavirus cases were reported today. This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 62 18,340 Hawai‘i 4 1,926 Maui 9 1,070 Kaua‘i 0 150 Moloka‘i 0 22 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 14 431 Total Cases 89 22,045 Deaths 0 289

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2020 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-12, O‘ahu-85, Kaua’i‘-1

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported two (2) more inmate test results from over the holiday weekend, of which one (1) was positive and one (1) was negative. The number of hospitalized HCF inmates is down to four (4). There was one (1) new positive staff case reported along with five (5) more staff cleared to return to work, dropping the active positive staff cases to 23. Surge testing, with the assistance of DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard, and Project Vision Hawai‘i, will continue at HCF until there are no new positive cases at the facility. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reports 36 negative inmate test results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi State Judiciary :

Ali‘iōlani Hale Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at Ali‘iōlani Hale has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee, who doesn’t interact with the public, became symptomatic during the evening of Dec. 31, and received a positive test result on Jan. 3. The employee was last in the office on Dec. 30. All those with prolonged close contact to the individual have been advised to quarantine and seek medical advice. Areas where the person works are cleaned regularly, but out of an abundance of caution, it received additional disinfection this morning. DOH has been notified and the building remains open for those with official court business. To view more:

https://www.courts.state.hi.us/news_and_reports/2021/01/aliiolani-hale-employee-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

12,120 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 12,120 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,540 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 4,870 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

