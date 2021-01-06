HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 5, 2021

Governor’s Office :

COVID-19 Vaccination Timeline Update

At a news briefing this afternoon, Gov. David Ige gave an update on the State of Hawai‘i’s vaccination efforts. Gov. Ige said healthcare workers, residents and staff at nursing homes are currently getting vaccinated. The second doses of the vaccine have started to arrive and will also be administered. Additionally, first responders, frontline essential workers, and those 75 years of age and older are also beginning to be offered the vaccine.

The next phase will involve vaccination for people over the age of 65. It will also include those over 16 who are at high risk of COVID-19 complications and other essential workers. By early summer, the vaccine will be open to all community members. Gov. Ige said, “I am asking everyone to maintain our vigilance and continue the safe practices that have made Hawaiʻi a leader in containing the spread of COVID-19: Wearing masks, washing hands and watching distances. By doing this – and getting vaccinated when it’s our turn – we can protect public health, revive the economy, and strengthen our communities.”

Lt. Governor’s Office :

COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Update

Speaking at the same news briefing, Lt. Gov. Josh Green also gave details on Hawai‘i’s vaccination plans, saying that the state is setting up sites for large-scale vaccinations – including kupuna in phases 1b and 1c, individuals with underlying health conditions, and others who would not receive the vaccine through their workplaces or living settings. Once this is done, people will be able to sign up for a time slot and get vaccinated. Using this process, the state hopes to vaccinate thousands of people per day. Lt. Gov. Green said, “Our number one priority is to keep everyone safe while working as quickly and efficiently as possible to utilize the vaccine and get it out the door and into arms. We ask for everyone’s patience as we, and the world, take on this monumental task.”

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

124 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

124 additional coronavirus cases were reported today. This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 3, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 74 18,414 Hawai‘i 12 1,938 Maui 21 1,091 Kaua‘i 1 150 Moloka‘i 0 22 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 16 447 Total Cases 124 22,168++ Deaths 0 289

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-13, O‘ahu-99, Kaua’i‘-1

++As a result of updated information, one case on Kaua’i was removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona has zero (0) active positive inmate cases. The remaining two (2) positive inmates in an Arizona hospital were medically cleared yesterday. They will remain at the hospital until cleared for release and return to the facility. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reports 31 more negative inmate test results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

11,015 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 11,015 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,552 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 3,913 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

