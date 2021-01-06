Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,436 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lee Announces New COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Tool

Gov. Lee Announces New COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Tool

Tuesday, January 05, 2021 | 02:43pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a new digital tool to help inform Tennesseans when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In addition to creating a strong infrastructure for distribution, we’re currently one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered, vaccinating more than 150,000 Tennesseans in just two weeks,” said Gov. Lee. “This tool is yet another step we’re taking to provide Tennesseans with critical information as our vaccine supply increases and more phases become eligible.”

The eligibility tool allows users to opt-in to receive updates and notifications about their vaccine phase and provides risk-based and age-based phase information at the county level.

Vaccine phases and the current estimated vaccine timeline can be found here.

The eligibility tool and COVID-19 information can be accessed at https://covid19.tn.gov/.

###

You just read:

Gov. Lee Announces New COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Tool

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.