Federal Support Granted for Nashville Following Christmas Day Bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced today the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide direct assistance to Metro Nashville-Davidson County under the federal Public Assistance program for the emergency response to the Christmas day bombing in downtown Nashville.

“We are grateful for the support from President Trump and our federal delegation,” Lee said. “These federal resources will help the Nashville community recover from this tragic event.”

The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA, under the Robert T. Stafford Act, to provide Metro Nashville-Davidson County government with direct assistance for emergency protective measures to lessen the impact to lives and property.

The protective measures eligible for assistance under FEMA’s PA program include, but are not limited to, costs to Metro Nashville-Davidson County for firefighting, search and rescue operations, emergency operations center activation, medical care and transport, evacuation and sheltering, safety inspections, and area security.

Information about FEMA's Public Assistance program is at: https://www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency continues to work with FEMA on recovery assistance, and with the U.S. Small Business Administration on economic assistance that may be available through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Around 6:30 a.m., Central, on Dec. 25, 2020, a recreational vehicle exploded in the area of 2nd Ave. N. and Commerce St. in downtown Nashville.

The explosion affected 41 residential and commercial structures over multiple city blocks and directly impacted AT&T’s communications system across Tennessee, Kentucky, and northern Alabama.

