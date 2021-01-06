Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1000 Block of 9th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in the 1000 block of 9th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:45 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects snatched property from the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/yCIVZkE7fog

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Colum