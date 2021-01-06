Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Peabody Energy Corporation, EQT Corporation, Exela Technologies, and STAAR Surgical and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU), EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA), and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Peabody Energy Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against Peabody on September 28, 2020.

The complaint alleges that from April 3, 2017 through September 28, 2018, defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the safety practices at the Company’s North Goonyella mine, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by defendants: (i) the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (ii) the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures; and (iii) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of EQT corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against EQT on June 25, 2019.

The complaint alleges that during the class period defendants falsely stated that EQT's acquisition of Rice, a rival gas producer, would yield billions of dollars in synergies based on purported operational benefits. Specifically, on June 19, 2017, defendants announced that EQT had entered into an agreement to acquire Rice for $6.7 billion. Defendants represented that because Rice had an acreage footprint largely contiguous to EQT's existing acreage, the acquisition would allow EQT to achieve "a 50% increase in average lateral [drilling] lengths" (as opposed to more traditional vertical well drilling). EQT claimed that as a result, the merger would result in $2.5 billion in synergies, including $100 million in cost savings in 2018 alone. After the closing in November 2017, the company continued to tout the "significant operational synergies" of the merger. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, EQT shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Exela Technologies following a class action complaint that was filed against Exela on March 23, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Exela’s previously issued financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 contained numerous accounting errors, could not be relied upon, and required restatement; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Exela’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of STAAR Surgical Company following a class action complaint that was filed against STAAR on August 19, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors. Specifically, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that the Company was overstating and/or mischaracterizing: (1) its sales and growth in China; (2) its marketing spend; (3) its research and development expenses; and that as a result of the foregoing, (4) defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

