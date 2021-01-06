Route 1003 Kittanning Street Improvement Work Begins Thursday in Etna
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Kittanning Street (Route 1003) in Etna Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, January 7 weather permitting.
Gas line relocation and drainage improvement work will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday requiring the closure of a portion of Kittanning Street between Snyder Street and Greismere Street. The closure will be implemented around-the-clock to through traffic continuously through Friday, February 5. Local traffic will be permitted.
Posted Detours
North of the Work Zone
Travel north on Kittanning Street
Turn right onto Sharps Hill Road
Turn left onto Seifried Lane
Turn left onto Kirkwood Drive
Turn right onto Kittanning Pike
Kittanning Pike becomes North Canal Street
Turn right onto Main Street
Bear left onto South Main Street
Turn right onto the ramp to North Route 8
Follow Route 8 back to Kittanning Street
End detour
South of the Work Zone
Take Route 8 southbound
Take the ramp to Sharpsburg
Turn left onto South Main Street
Turn right onto Main Street
Turn left onto North Canal Street
North Canal Street becomes Kittanning Pike
Turn left onto Kirkwood Drive
Turn right onto Seifried Lane
Turn right onto Sharps Hill Road
Follow Sharps Hill Road back to Kittanning Street
End detour
From Route 28 (either direction)
Take the ramp to northbound Route 8
Follow Route 8 to Kittanning Street
Turn left onto Kittanning Street
Turn left onto Butler Street
Turn left onto Bridge Street
Turn left onto unnamed road (beyond North Main Street
Turn right onto North Main Street
North Main Street becomes Main Street
Turn left onto North Canal Street
North Canal Street becomes Kittanning Pike
Turn left onto Kirkwood Drive
Turn right onto Seifried Lane
Turn right onto Sharps Hill Road
Follow Sharps Hill Road back to Kittanning Street
End detour
Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct the drainage improvement work.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
