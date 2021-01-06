Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 1003 Kittanning Street Improvement Work Begins Thursday in Etna

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Kittanning Street (Route 1003) in Etna Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, January 7 weather permitting.

Gas line relocation and drainage improvement work will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday requiring the closure of a portion of Kittanning Street between Snyder Street and Greismere Street. The closure will be implemented around-the-clock to through traffic continuously through Friday, February 5. Local traffic will be permitted.

Posted Detours

North of the Work Zone

  • Travel north on Kittanning Street

  • Turn right onto Sharps Hill Road

  • Turn left onto Seifried Lane

  • Turn left onto Kirkwood Drive

  • Turn right onto Kittanning Pike

  • Kittanning Pike becomes North Canal Street

  • Turn right onto Main Street

  • Bear left onto South Main Street

  • Turn right onto the ramp to North Route 8

  • Follow Route 8 back to Kittanning Street

  • End detour

South of the Work Zone

  • Take Route 8 southbound

  • Take the ramp to Sharpsburg

  • Turn left onto South Main Street

  • Turn right onto Main Street

  • Turn left onto North Canal Street

  • North Canal Street becomes Kittanning Pike

  • Turn left onto Kirkwood Drive

  • Turn right onto Seifried Lane

  • Turn right onto Sharps Hill Road

  • Follow Sharps Hill Road back to Kittanning Street

  • End detour

From Route 28 (either direction)

  • Take the ramp to northbound Route 8

  • Follow Route 8 to Kittanning Street

  • Turn left onto Kittanning Street

  • Turn left onto Butler Street

  • Turn left onto Bridge Street

  • Turn left onto unnamed road (beyond North Main Street

  • Turn right onto North Main Street

  • North Main Street becomes Main Street

  • Turn left onto North Canal Street

  • North Canal Street becomes Kittanning Pike

  • Turn left onto Kirkwood Drive

  • Turn right onto Seifried Lane

  • Turn right onto Sharps Hill Road

  • Follow Sharps Hill Road back to Kittanning Street

  • End detour

Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct the drainage improvement work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

