Route 1003 Kittanning Street Improvement Work Begins Thursday in Etna

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Kittanning Street (Route 1003) in Etna Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, January 7 weather permitting.

Gas line relocation and drainage improvement work will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday requiring the closure of a portion of Kittanning Street between Snyder Street and Greismere Street. The closure will be implemented around-the-clock to through traffic continuously through Friday, February 5. Local traffic will be permitted.

Posted Detours

North of the Work Zone

Travel north on Kittanning Street

Turn right onto Sharps Hill Road

Turn left onto Seifried Lane

Turn left onto Kirkwood Drive

Turn right onto Kittanning Pike

Kittanning Pike becomes North Canal Street

Turn right onto Main Street

Bear left onto South Main Street

Turn right onto the ramp to North Route 8

Follow Route 8 back to Kittanning Street

End detour

South of the Work Zone

Take Route 8 southbound

Take the ramp to Sharpsburg

Turn left onto South Main Street

Turn right onto Main Street

Turn left onto North Canal Street

North Canal Street becomes Kittanning Pike

Turn left onto Kirkwood Drive

Turn right onto Seifried Lane

Turn right onto Sharps Hill Road

Follow Sharps Hill Road back to Kittanning Street

End detour

From Route 28 (either direction)

Take the ramp to northbound Route 8

Follow Route 8 to Kittanning Street

Turn left onto Kittanning Street

Turn left onto Butler Street

Turn left onto Bridge Street

Turn left onto unnamed road (beyond North Main Street

Turn right onto North Main Street

North Main Street becomes Main Street

Turn left onto North Canal Street

North Canal Street becomes Kittanning Pike

Turn left onto Kirkwood Drive

Turn right onto Seifried Lane

Turn right onto Sharps Hill Road

Follow Sharps Hill Road back to Kittanning Street

End detour

Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct the drainage improvement work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

