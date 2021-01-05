2021-01-05 16:47:02.993 Marshall Resident Wins $100,000 Missouri Lottery Scratchers Prize

2021-01-05 16:47:02.993

Lynn Simmons of Marshall recently won the first of six top prizes on the “$100,000 Cash” Scratchers game from the Missouri Lottery.

The ticket, purchased at Casey’s General Store, 1350 W. College St. in Marshall, is a $5 game with over $14.6 million in unclaimed, prizes including five more top prizes of $100,000 and five $20,000 prizes.

In FY20, players in Saline County won more than $4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $380,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $542,700 went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.