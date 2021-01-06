Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judge Angelica McIntyre Appointed as Chief District Court Judge for Robeson County

Chief Justice Paul Newby has appointed Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre as chief district court judge for Robeson County

“Judge McIntyre’s appointment is based on her professional reputation and collaborative work with local stakeholders,” said Chief Justice Newby. “I have no doubt she will continue to serve her community well in her new capacity.”

Judge McIntyre was elected to the district court bench in November 2018. She was an assistant district attorney prior to being elected to serve as a district court judge. She is the first Native American female chief district court judge in the State of North Carolina. Judge McIntyre received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and her J.D. from the Campbell University School of Law.

