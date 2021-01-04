Police in California were more likely to stop, search and use force against Black motorists than other drivers in 2019, the state reported Monday. The report from the state’s most populous areas also found officers were more likely to search and use force against Latino drivers than whites, even though they were less likely to find contraband when they searched Blacks or Latinos than whites.
You just read:
Black and Latino drivers stopped, searched at higher rates than whites on California streets
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.