Black and Latino drivers stopped, searched at higher rates than whites on California streets

Police in California were more likely to stop, search and use force against Black motorists than other drivers in 2019, the state reported Monday. The report from the state’s most populous areas also found officers were more likely to search and use force against Latino drivers than whites, even though they were less likely to find contraband when they searched Blacks or Latinos than whites.

