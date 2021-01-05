ICE agrees to court rules on detainees in Yuba County

(Subscription required) U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria required more stringent safety measures be implemented at Yuba County jail. They included the suspension of intake, ordering rapid tests to be administered to all detainees with symptoms and a mandate that everyone be tested weekly until there are no positive results for two weeks.
